TS LAWCET Answer Key 2020: Osmania University, will release the TS LAWCET 2020 answer key on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The conducting body will release the answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 in the online mode. The TS LAWCET 2020 answer key is released in two phases as preliminary and final answer key. Candidates will be required to download the answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 for both the phases from the official website. The TS LAWCET answer key released in the first phase is provisional in nature. Candidates will be able to match their answer with that of the TS LAWCET 2020 answer key as well raise objections, if any. Osmania University will go through the objections raised and accordingly release the final answer key of TS LAWCET. By going through the TS LAWCET 2020 answer key, aspirants will be able to estimate their probable scores in the entrance test. Candidates can find complete information related to TS LAWCET answer key 2020 in the article below.

TS LAWCET 2020 Answer Key - Important Dates

Candidates appearing in the undergraduate 3-Year/5-Year LLB entrance test can find the important dates of TS LAWCET answer key 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates TS LAWCET 2020 10th July 2020 Release of TS LAWCET 2020 preliminary answer key 14th July 2020 Last date to raise objections 16th July 2020 (Till 5 pm) Release of final answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 24th July 2020

TS LAWCET Answer Key 2020 - How to Download

The answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 will be released online on the official website. Candidates can follow the following steps to download their TS LAWCET 2020 answer key.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET 2020

Login to your candidate portal by using your registration number and password

Click on ‘Get response sheet’

The TS LAWCET answer key 2020 will appear on the screen in a PDF format

Match your answers with those provided in the answer key of TS LAWCET 2020

Download the TS LAWCET 2020 answer key for future reference

Challenging the TS LAWCET Answer Key 2020

The answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 along with the response sheet of the candidates will be sent by the conducting body to the registered email IDs of the candidates

The conducting body will send the answer key along with the response paper to the registered email ids of the candidates. Candidates who believe that there is a discrepancy in the preliminary TS LAWCET 2020 answer key can raise objections to the same. For challenging the TS LAWCET 2020 preliminary answer key candidates will be required to provide the following information in the order as per the format prescribed.

TS LAWCET 2020 roll number Exam date Programme applied for 3-year LLB/5-year LLB Question number and ID corresponding to master copy Answer given in the preliminary TS LAWCET 2020 answer key Answer suggested by the candidate Justification for the suggested answer along with reference book, Edition and Page number mentioned

It must be noted that objections to TS LAWCET answer key 2020 submitted in any other format will not be considered. The conducting body, after receiving the objections against the preliminary TS LAWCET 2020 answer key will analyse the same for validity and correctness. If the objections raised to the preliminary answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 are found valid, changes will be made accordingly. The conducting authority will then release the TS LAWCET 2020 final answer key with the incorporated changes.

TS LAWCET Answer Key 2020 - Important Points