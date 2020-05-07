TS LAWCET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Candidates must familiarize themselves with the TS LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria set by the Osmania University. The eligibility criteria of TS LAWCET 2020 is prescribed by the conducting body, OU, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates seeking to take admission to 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses offered by colleges affiliated to TSCHE must be aware of the eligibility criteria of TS LAWCET 2020. The TS LAWCET eligibility criteria 2020entails aspects such as minimum aggregate score requirements and specific academic qualifications. Osmania University also has set specific TS LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes which all the law aspirants must check before applying to a particular course. Candidates are advised to read the article below to know all about TS LAWCET eligibility criteria 2020.

TS LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - General Requirements

OU has prescribed general eligibility criteria of TS LAWCET 2020 for all the aspirants willing to appear in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test. The details of TS LAWCET 2020 general eligibility criteria are provided for the candidates below.

Candidates seeking to appear in TS LAWCET 2020 must be Indian nationals

There is no upper age limit of candidates prescribed as per TS LAWCET eligibility criteria 2020 as per the directive of the Bar Council of India

TS LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For 3-Year LLB Course

The Osmania University have set the eligibility requirements for the candidates seeking to appear for 3-year LLB course. Candidates can find TS LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria for 3-year LLB course below.

Candidates are required to possess a Bachelor’s degree in the 10+2+3 pattern from any recognised university.

Candidates are required to have obtained an aggregate of 45% marks in their graduation examination or any other examination recognised as equivalent by the university concerned (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

Candidates with less than 45% marks in aggregate in graduation are required to possess an additional graduate or postgraduate degree with 45% aggregate marks (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

TS LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For 5-Year LLB Course

The eligibility criteria for TS LAWCET 2020 has also been prescribed by Osmania University. Candidates can find TS LAWCET eligibility criteria 2020 details for 5-year LLB course below.

Candidates appearing for TS LAWCET 2020 are required to have passed the qualifying examination in the two-year Intermediate examination (10+2) pattern.

Candidates are required to have obtained 45% marks in aggregate in the qualifying exam (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category) or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the the Board of Intermediate Education, TS or the University concerned.

Candidates are also required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the TS LAWCET 2020 entrance to be considered for admission purposes. 35% (42 out of 120) for candidates from General category. There is no minimum marks criteria specified for candidates from SC/ST category.

TS LAWCET Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Relaxation

The conducting body has also provided certain relaxation criteria for candidates appearing in TS LAWCET 2020, the details of which are provided below.

Candidates from General Category with 44.5% and above in aggregate in graduation (10+2+3 Pattern), 41.5% or above in case of candidates from OBC category and 39.5% and above in case of candidates belongs to SC/ST category will also be eligible to apply for the TS LAWCET 3-year LLB course

Candidates from General Category with 44.5% and above in aggregate in qualifying (10+2) exam, 41.5% and above for candidates from OBC category and 39.5% and above for candidates from SC/ST category will also be eligible to apply for the TS LAWCET 5-year LLB course

To be considered for admission to 5-year LLB course via TS LAWCET 2020, candidates are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks in the entrance test, 35% or 42 marks out of 120 for General category candidates. There is however no minimum qualifying marks prescribed for candidates from SC/ST category.

TS LAWCET Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Who are not eligible to apply

In addition to the eligibility criteria of TS LAWCET 2020, Osmania University has also specified the criteria which make the candidates not eligible to apply. Candidates can check the details of the same below.