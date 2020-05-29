TS LAWCET Exam Pattern 2020 - Osmania University has released the TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test must make themselves familiar with the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020. OU has prescribed the TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020 on behalf Telangana State Council of Higher Education for candidates seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the state. Knowledge about the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020 will allow candidates to know about the exam duration, medium of question paper, marking strategy among others. Candidates from all over the state of Telangana seeking admission to undergraduate law courses through the entrance test can be better prepared to face exam day challenges if they are aware of the TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020. For in-depth information on TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern, candidates are advised to read the article below.

Overview of TS LAWCET Exam Pattern 2020

Particulars Details TS LAWCET 2020 Exam Duration 90 minutes Mode of exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Language of exam English, Hindi, Telugu Total number of questions 120 Question types Objective-Type (Multiple Choice) Total Marks 120

TS LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern - Details

The Osmania University has prescribed that the TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern will be alike for both the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB law entrance tests. The difference will, however, lie in the level or standard of the undergraduate admission tests. The TS LAWCET 2020 entrance test for the 3-Year LLB entrance test will be of graduation level while the questions for the 5-Year LLB will comprise of questions from the Intermediate or 10+2 level.

According to the TS LAWCET 2020 Exam pattern defined by the conducting authority, the entrance test for both 3-Year and 5-Year LLB course will be held in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. The answers will have to be marked or selected by the candidates on the computer screen.

The questions of the undergraduate law entrance test will be objective type (multiple-choice) as mentioned in the TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern. In accordance with the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020, each question will have four alternate options with only one correct answer. Candidates will be required to choose their answer from among the given four options.

The questions paper for both 3-year and 5-year integrated LLB entrance tests, as per the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020, will have 120 questions. Candidates will be required to attempt to solve the questions within 90 minutes.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded +1 mark as prescribed by the TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern. No marks will be deducted for wrong answers marks as there is no provision of negative marking for incorrect answers in the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020.

TS LAWCET 2020- Section-wise marks distribution

Osmania University conducts TS LAWCET 2020 to test the aptitude of law aspirants in diverse modalities or topics. As such, the question paper of TS LAWCET 2020 will comprise questions from different topics under the affixed sections and the marks among the sections are also distributed accordingly. Candidates seeking to appear in the entrance test can refer to the table below to check the section-wise marks distribution in TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020 as it will help them with their preparation.