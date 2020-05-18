TS LAWCET Mock Test 2020 - Osmania University has released the TS LAWCET 2020 mock test in the online mode. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test for admission 3-Year and 5-Year integrated LLB programme in offered by the University and associated colleges can practice by taking mock test of TS LAWCET 2020 to amp their preparation strategy. Candidates can benefit in a number of ways by attempting TS LAWCET mock test 2020. Practising TS LAWCET 2020 mock test can allow candidates to know about the pattern of questions, difficulty level of the questions, topics from which the questions are included, etc. Candidates will also be able to get a qualitative estimate of their preparation by solving the mock test of TS LAWCET 2020 which will help them refine their strategy. The article below contains all the required information on TS LAWCET 2020 mock test along with tips on how to prepare for the exam.

TS LAWCET Mock Test 2020 - Importance

Osmania University has made the TS LAWCET 2020 mock test available in the online mode. This enable the candidates to simulate exam-day like conditions and be better prepared for the exam

Candidates taking up mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 will be required to solve the tests in a time bound manner which allows them to have a better understanding of how to manage their time as it is a crucial skill required for the online exam.

The TS LAWCET 2020 mock test will comprise questions from a range of topics allowing candidates to have a grasp on the different type of questions they can expect in the exam.

Solving mock test of TS LAWCET 2020 will also highlight the questions or sections which the a particular candidate can find more time-consuming or challenging in comparision to others. Candidates will thus, be able to devise a strategy to approach the particular section or type of question(s) accordingly.

Candidates can attempt the mock test of TS LAWCET 2020 many times due to its default log-in facility. With repeated practice, candidates can improve their chances of performing better in the exam.

How to attempt TS LAWCET Mock Test 2020

Candidates can find complete details on how to practice TS LAWCET 2020 mock test by following the step-by-step procedure mentioned below.

Go to the official website of TS LAWCET 2020

On the home page, click on the ‘Mock Test’ tab

In the window that appears, click on ‘Sign in’

The TS LAWCET 2020general instructions will open next as a pop-up

Go through the TS LAWCET 2020 guidelines thoroughly

Chose the default language from the dropdown - English/Urdu/Telugu

Click on ‘I am ready to begin’ after accepting the conditions for the lest to start

TS LAWCET 2020 mock test like the exam will comprise of three sections and there will be option to switch between sections by simply clicking on the section tab provided at the top left of the screen

Each question of TS LAWCET 2020 will have four options, of which only one is correct

To choose your answer, click on the radio button adjacent to the option.

To deselect, simply click on the previously selected button or click on another answer option or click on ‘Clear Response’

Candidates can save an answer by clicking on the ‘Save & Next’ button

In case candidates want to analyze a question for review later they can click on ‘Mark for Review & Next’

On completing the last question, the number of questions answered/unanswered, marked for review, etc will appear on the screen.

Candidates can go to the previous unsolved or marked and questions and attempt them within the provided time limit.

Candidates will be able to check the scores of TS LAWCET 2020 mock test at the end of the test.

TS LAWCET 2020 - Preparation Tips

The TS LAWCET is attempted by thousands of law aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year or 5-Year LLB courses in the Osmania University and affiliated colleges. The TS LAWCET 2020 preparation tips discussed below can prove to be very useful to the candidates.