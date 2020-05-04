TS LAWCET Question Paper: Download TS LAWCET Previous Year Question Papers

TS LAWCET Question Paper: The question paper of TS LAWCET is designed by the Osmania University, the conducting body, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test must practice solving previous year question papers of TS LAWCET as a part of their preparation for the exam. Osmania University will conduct TS LAWCET 2020 in the online mode for screening of candidates for admission into 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses in affiliated colleges. It is, therefore, essential that candidates prepare for the entrance test by solving TS LAWCET previous year question papers so as to improve their chances of qualifying the examination with better marks. TS LAWCET entrance for 3-Year LLB as well as 5-Year LLB courses are held separately and as such, the questions papers of TS LAWCET 3-Year and 5-Year LLB entrance tests are different. Candidates can find direct links to TS LAWCET 3-Year and 5-Year LLB entrance previous year question papers in the article below along with details about exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.

TS LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern

Candidates must familiarize themselves with the TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020. OU will conduct the TS LAWCET 2020 in the online mode and thus, knowing about the TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020 will help candidates to form their exam preparation strategies accordingly. Additionally, the TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern will also allow the candidates to simulate exam day like conditions so that they have a better hand at time management and can structure their preparation strategies accordingly. Candidates can find details about the TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020 below.

TS LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern

Mode of Examination Online (Computer Based Test) TS LAWCET 2020 Exam Duration 90 minutes Medium of Exam English, Telugu, Urdu Type of Questions Objective Total Number Question 120 TS LAWCET Total Marks 120 Marking Scheme 1 mark for every correct answer, No Negative marking

TS LAWCET 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The pattern of TS LAWCET question paper 2020 is crucial for candidates appearing in the law entrance exam of TSCHE. The TS LAWCET 2020 question pattern is important for the candidates as the examination is conducted online and the candidates can build their exam-day strategy accrodingly if they are familiar with the pattern. Also, the TS LAWCET 2020 question paper pattern will provide the candidates with insight about the weightage of various sections and topics in the exam and the distribution of marks for each section. The question paper pattern of TS LAWCET 2020 will also help the candidates improve their time management skills as time is a major factor in the online entrance exam. Candidates can find the details about TS LAWCET question paper pattern below.

Section Number of Questions Marks General Knowledge and Mental Ability 30 30 Current Affairs 30 30 Aptitude for the Study of Law 60 60

TS LAWCET Previous Year Question Papers

It is imperative that candidates practise from the TS LAWCET previous year question papers in order to hone their exam preparation. Candidates seeking admission to the law college of their choice in Telangana for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes must practise from TS LAWCET previous year question papers to improve their chance of qualifying the exam as well as to obtain a better score. The TS LAWCET previous year question papers are not released by the conducting body officially. However, candidates will be able to find direct links to TS LAWCET previous year question papers below. This will help them in forming their TS LAWCET exam preparation strategy. The TS LAWCET previous year question papers will allow the candidates to have an idea about the type of questions they can expect in the exam. TS LAWCET for the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes is conducted separately, and as such, candidates cans find separate TS LAWCET previous year question papers, the links to which are provided below.

TS LAWCET Question Paper (3-Year LLB) Direct Link TS LAWCET Question Paper (5-Year LLB) Direct Link

Candidates solving previous year question papers of TS LAWCET will also be able to obtain a qualitative review of their preparation allowing them to segregate the topics in which they are most confident in to the ones in which they require to focus in order to score better in the entrance test.