TS LAWCET Registration 2020: Candidates are required to complete TS LAWCET 2020 registration in order to be able to appear in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test. Osmania University is the body conducting the registration process of TS LAWCET 2020 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The TS LAWCET registration process 2020 began on 6th March 2020 in the online mode. The TS LAWCET registration process comprises of steps like providing general information, filling up the application form, uploading documents and payment of the TS LAWCET 2020 registration fee. Candidates must be careful in filling up the details during TS LAWCET registration 2020 and provide correct details. The details provided during the registration process of TS LAWCET 2020 will be verified by the authorities later during document verification. For complete information on TS LAWCET registration process 2020 including important dates, registration process, etc., candidates are advised to read the article below.

TS LAWCET Registration 2020 - Important Dates

Osmaina University has released the important dates for TS LAWCET 2020 registration. It is necessary that candidates keep track of the TS LAWCET registration 2020 important dates so that they do not miss out on any event. Candidates can refer to the table below to find out the important dates of TS LAWCET registration 2020.

Events Dates (2020) TS LAWCET registration 2020 start date 6th March Last Date to register for TS LAWCET 2020 31st May Last Date to pay TS LAWCET 2020 registration fee (without late fine) 31st May0

TS LAWCET Registration 2020 - Requirements

The TS LAWCET 2020 registration process has to be completed in the online mode. Candidates are advised to keep the following things handy before starting with the registration process of TS LAWCET 2020.

An active mobile number and a valid email Id

Scanned copy of passport sized photograph and signature

Scanned copy of Aadhar card

SSC and Intermediate certificate and marksheet

Hall Ticket Number of SSC or Equivalent examination Certificate

Marks Memo/Hall Ticket Number of Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent

Credit Card/Debit Card/Net banking details

Scanned copy of Special category certificate, if applying under NCC, Sports, PH, CAP or any other special category

Income certificate (as applicable)

Caste certificate scanned copy (as applicable)

How to complete TS LAWCET Registration 2020?

Candidates are required to complete the simple step-by-step procedure mentioned below to complete TS LAWCET 2020 registration

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET 2020

In the TS LAWCET application portal, click on ‘Application fee payment’ tab

In the window that appears, fill in your personal details and choose a payment type

After filling the details, click on ‘proceed to payment

Pay the application fee online via credit card/debit card/ net banking ( Rs. 800 for candidates belonging to general category, Rs. 500 for SC/ST candidates)

After completing the fee payment, candidates can check the payment status of their TS LAWCET registration using the 'payment status’ option.

Enter your enrollment/hall ticket number and mobile number and click on ‘Check Payment Status’.

Upon clicking on ‘payment status’, your payment reference id will appear on the screen and status will read as ‘success’, if payment is successful

On successful fee payment, you will be redirected to a new page containing the application link

Click on the link to‘Proceed to Fill application’.

Fill in your Personal information and other information as asked

Review your application, check the declaration and click on ‘preview/submit’

In case of any errors, click on ‘modify’

After correction (if any), click on ‘Confirm/Freeze’ after correction to complete TS LAWCET 2020 registration

Your registration number for TS LAWCET 2020 will appear on the screen

Print out a duly filled in copy of TS LAWCET application form 2020 for future reference

TS LAWCET 2020 Registration - Important Points