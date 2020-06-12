TS LAWCET Result 2020 - Osmania University will release the TS LAWCET 2020 results for both the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses. The result of TS LAWCET for both the undergraduate law courses is released by OU separately on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The TS LAWCET result 2020 will be released by the conducting authority in the online mode only. Candidates will be required to login to the official website in order to access their TS LAWCET 2020 result. To check their result of TS LAWCET 2020, candidates will be required to login with their registration number and password. The TS LAWCET result 2020 will contain details such as marks obtained by the candidate, overall and sectional, qualifying status etc. Candidates who qualify according to the result of TS LAWCET 2020 will be included in the merit list released by the candidate and such candidates will be required to attend the counselling process. Complete details about the result of TS LAWCET 2020 has been provided in the article below.

TS LAWCET 2020 Result - Key Dates

The conducting body decides the important dates for TS LAWCET result 2020. Candidates can refer to the table below to know about key dates of TS LAWCET 2020 result.

Events Dates TS LAWCET 2020 10th July 2020 Release of TS LAWCET 2020 key To be notified Result declaration To be notified

TS LAWCET Result 2020 - How to Download

The result of TS LAWCET 2020 will be released in the online mode only and candidates will be required to download the same. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their TS LAWCET 2020 result.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET 2020

Click on the link to view TS LAWCET result 2020 rank card

Login with your registration number and password

Your result of TS LAWCET 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of your result for future references

TS LAWCET 2020 Result - Details Mentioned

The result of TS LAWCET 2020 will contain the overview of a candidate’s performance in the entrance test. The following details will be mentioned in the rank card of TS LAWCET result 2020

Candidate’s name

Application number

Roll number

Marks obtained by the candidate

Overall and Sectional scores

Qualifying status in S LAWCET 2020

TS LAWCET Result 2020 - Qualifying Marks

The conducting body has prescribed minimum qualifying marks in TS LAWCET 2020 result for candidates appearing in the exam. Candidates securing below the minimum qualifying marks in TS LAWCET result 2020 will not be eligible for further process of admission. As mentioned on the official website, candidates belonging to categories other than SC/ST will require to obtain a minimum of 35% marks, i.e, 42 out of 120 to be considered as qualified. There is no minimum qualifying marks in TS LAWCET 2020 result for candidates from SC/ST category.

TS LAWCET 2020 Result - Merit List

Candidates qualified according to the result of TS LAWCET 2020 will be included in the merit list. The TS LAWCET result 2020 merit list will include the names of the candidates eligible to attend the process of counselling and admission. Candidates included in the merit list of TS LAWCET 2020 result will be required to attend the process of counselling online. Seats will be allotted to the candidates as per their merit rank in the TS LAWCET result 2020 merit list and as per their choices opted .

TS LAWCET Result 2020 - Cut Off

The cut off of TS LAWCET result 2020 is decided by the exam conducting authority. The TS LAWCET 2020 result cut off is the last marks on the basis of which candidates are granted admission. Candidates will be required to meet the cut off of TS LAWCET 2020 to secure admission to undergraduate 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the state of Telangana. The conducting authority will release the TS LAWCET result 2020 cut off after each round of admission.