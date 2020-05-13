TS LAWCETSelection Process 2020: Candidates who qualify in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test are eligible to participate in the TS LAWCET 2020 selection process. The conducting body, Osmania University is responsible for conducting the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020. The TS LAWCET 2020 selection will be conducted in two phases. Additionally, the law entrance test is conducted for both 3-year LLB and 5-year integrated law programs and the selection process for both the programmes are also conducted separately. The authorities will release a list of candidates who qualified in the entrance test who will be eligible to participate in the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process. The seat allotment of candidates during the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process will be rank-wise based on the rank of the candidates as per the merit list and their preference filled during choice filling. Candidates can find complete details about the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020 in the article below.

TS LAWCETSelection Process 2020 - Highlights

Osmania University will conduct TS LAWCET 2020 selection process in the online mode and in two-phases

The officials will release a merit-list of candidates eligible to participate in the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020.

AP LAWCET 2020 selection process will be conducted on various dates rank-wise.

The authorities will also release a rank-wise counselling scheduling for the TS LAWCET selection process

TS LAWCET Selection Process 2020 - Details

Details about the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020 has been provided below for candidates who qualify the entrance test.

Eligible candidates in the first step of TS LAWCET 2020 selection process will be required to get their documents verified at designated centres as per their ranking schedule.Rank-wise verification in the TS LAWCET selection process 2020 will be conducted by putting candidates in different groups based on their ranks.Document verification will be conducted in the offline mode only.

Candidates who get their documents successfully verified will be required to eligible to participate in the web-based counselling process.

In the next-step of the TS LAWCET 2020 selection process candidates will be required to pay the counselling fee to participate in the TS LAWCET selection process 2020. The TS LAWCET 2020 counselling fee has to be paid online and is Rs. 1000 for General category candidates and Rs. 500 for candidates from SC/ST category.

Candidates who successfully pay the counselling fee will receive a One-Time password on their registered mobile number. To register for the TS LAWCET 2020 selection process, candidates will be required to click on the counselling link and enter details such as hall ticket number, date of birth, merit-rank, etc. on the registration form.

In online choice filling and locking of TS LAWCET selection process 2020, candidates need to enter their choices of colleges and programs from the list available options displayed on-screen in the order of priority.

During the TS LAWCET 2020 selection process, candidates will be allotted seat on the basis of their merit rank and choices opted for during the choice filling process.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the TS LAWCET selection pocess 2020 will be issued seat allotment letters in the online mode in their individual accounts. The TS LAWCET seat allotment letter will contain i the name and course allotted and also date of joining. Candidates will be required to report at the assigned college on the scheduled date to complete the remaining admission formalities

TS LAWCETSelection Process 2020 - Document Verification

The document verification in the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020 will be conducted in the offline mode only. Candidates will be required to attend the document verification process with the following documents.