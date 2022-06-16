TS TET Answer Key 2022 Released: Download Paper 1 & 2 Key PDF Official

TS TET Answer Key 2022 Released for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022) Written Exam that was held on 12th June 2022. Download Paper 1 & 2 Answer Key PDF Official Here.

TS TET Answer Key 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana state successfully conducted the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022) on 12th June 2022 across all 33 districts in the State of Telangana for eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State.

On 15th June 20221, the TS TET Initial Answer Key 2022 was released for the candidates who appeared in the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022). Candidates can check below the direct links to download their TS TET Answer Key 2022 for Paper-1 and Paper-2.

As per the latest updates, the official TS TET Answer Key 2022 will be released in June 2022. The expected release date of the official TS TET Result 2022 is 27th June 2022.

TS TET 2022 Calendar

TS TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Online Payment of Exam Fee 26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 12th April 2022 TS TET Admit Card 2022 Download Date 6th June 2022 onwards TS TET Exam Date 2022 Written Exam 12th June 2022 TS TET Answer Key 2022 15th June 2022 TS TET 2022 Result 27th June 2022

TS TET Exam Pattern 2022

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for TS TET Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for TS TET Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET Paper I

S. No. Subject (All Compulsory) No. of MCQs Marks i Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 ii Language I 30 30 iii Language II English 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 v Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

TS TET Paper II

S. No. Subject (All Compulsory) No. of MCQs Marks i Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 ii Language I 30 30 iii Language II English 30 30 iv a) For Mathematics and Science Teachers: Mathematics and Science b) For Social Studies Teacher: Social Studies c) For any other teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b) 60 60 Total 150 150

TS TET Answer Key 2022

TS TET 2022 Initial Key – Medium Wise Paper-I Paper-II (Mathematics & Science) Paper-III (Social Studies) Telugu Telugu Telugu Urdu Urdu Urdu Hindi Hindi Hindi Kannada Kannada Kannada Marathi Marathi Marathi Tamil Tamil Tamil Bengali Sanskrit Sanskrit Gujarati

TS TET Answer Key 2022: Objection

If in case of any issue with the answer key, candidates can check below the direct link to submit their objection on the official TS TET Answer Key 2022 for Paper-1 and Paper-2 released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

Steps to Submit Objection

(i) Click on the link provided -> TS TET 2022 Initial Answer Key Objection Link

(ii) Enter Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, Paper Type, Paper Code, and Booklet Code. Filling up all these details is a MUST. Click on Submit details.

(iii) Select the questions for which you would like to raise objection against the answer provided in the official initial answer key.