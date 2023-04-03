TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 OUT for SCT & SIs Posts: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 : The TSLPRB has released the admit cards for the final written examination for the post of SCT & SIs (Civil). Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

TSLPRB SCT/SIs Final Written Exam Hall Ticket 2023 : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has made an announcement regarding the release of admit cards for the final written examinations for the positions of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts. The candidates who have applied for these positions can download their admit cards from the official website of TSLPRB, www.tslprb.in. The admit cards can be downloaded until midnight on April 6, 2023.

The TSLPRB has also issued detailed instructions regarding the examination, including the prohibition of items such as mobile phones, calculators, and electronic gadgets in the examination center. Candidates are advised to carry their identity proof and other relevant documents as required.

TSLPRB Admit Card 2023

It is mandatory for candidates to download their hall tickets, which serve as an entry ticket for the examination. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are required to take a printout and attach their passport photograph. If the candidate fails to affix their passport photograph, the hall ticket will not be considered valid on the day of the written examination. The TSLPRB has made it clear that those candidates who do not carry their hall tickets will be denied admission to the examination.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

TSLPRB SCT/SIs Final Written Exam Hall Ticket 2023 : Important Details

The TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

TSLPRB Exam Schedule 2023

The final written examination for the posts of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts and written examination of 2 papers for the posts of SCT SI (IT&CO) / SCT SI (PTO) / SCT ASI (FPB) will be held on April 8 and 9, 2023, in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates who face difficulty in downloading their hall tickets can contact the board on the provided numbers or send an email to support@tslprb.in.

TSLPRB Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

TSLPRB Hall Ticket 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the TSLPRB Various Vacancy recruitment examination:

Go to the website of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) at www.tslprb.in. Look for the "Download Hall Ticket" link on the homepage and click on it. To access your account, provide your registration number and date of birth. Once you're logged in, select the "Download Admit Card" option and give the page some time to load.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.