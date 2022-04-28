TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Registration Dates Announced: Apply Online @tslprb.in For 16587 Vacancies

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Registration Dates have been announced @tslprb.in. Interested candidates check here important dates, how to apply for 16,587 Vacancies of Constable and Sub Inspector.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Recruitment Latest News: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released an official notification for inviting applications through online mode only to fill up 16,614 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, and 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB.

Interested candidates will be able to apply through ONLINE mode only for TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 after meeting all of the eligibility criteria as laid down by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Selection Procedure will comprise three stages: Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Examination (FWE).

In this article, we have shared TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Important Dates, Application Process for 16587 Vacancies of Constable and Sub Inspector.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Important Dates

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 Application End Date 20th May 2022 Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Application Process

(a) Candidates who are desirous and eligible REPEAT eligible only may apply through ONLINE mode only from 2nd May 2022 to 20th May 2022 after having satisfied themselves of their eligibility for this recruitment.

(b) Candidate has to register himself / herself on the TSLPRB Website – www.tslprb.in by making his / her Mobile Number as his / her User ID and then choose the Notifications and Posts that he / she would like to apply for. The fee payable will be determined based on the Posts he / she applies for. Candidate have to fill up Model (Dummy) Application Form (Part-I) provided by TSLPRB. Candidates should not register more than once for the present Recruitment Process.

(c) Following steps are to be followed by the Candidates who intend to submit the online Application through Payment Gateway:

(i) Registration using Mobile Phone as User ID

(ii) Select the Post(s) for which he / she wants to apply

(iii) Note the Fee that has to be paid depending on the Posts chosen

(iv) Payment of Fee using any mode made available

(v) Continue on TSLPRB Website with the User ID and fill Part-I of the Application

(vi) Scan and Upload copy of Passport Photograph and Specimen Signature as one file*

(vii) Submit the Application Form

(viii) Print Application Form / Forms generated for the Notification(s) applied for

*NOTE: Candidates should keep ready a soft copy of his / her Passport Size Photo + specimen Signature combined as one file image in jpg / jpeg format as shown below to be scanned and uploaded with the Online Application. Application will be rejected if the Candidate uploads the Photo without Signature. Size of the above image / file should not exceed 50kb (Minimum size is 10kb). Please note that if the file is not in jpg/jpeg format, system will reject the same and Candidate may not be able to complete the process of filling the remaining details of the Application Form.

Fee Structure

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Posts Category Fees Police Constable (IT & CO, Mechanic, Driver), (Civil/AR/SAR CPL/TSSP), SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Warders (Male) / Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department OC & BC Rs 800/- for each notified post SC & ST Rs 400/- - for each post All other Candidates Rs 800/- for each notified post Sub-Inspector (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), (IT & CO, PTO, ASI (FPB)), Special Protection Force Department, SFO in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department OC & BC Rs 1000/- for each notified post SC & ST Rs 500/- for each notified post All other Candidates Rs 1000/- for each notified post

