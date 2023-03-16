TSPSC Assistant Engineer 2023 Exam Cancelled: Check Revised Date & Other Details Here

TSPSC Assistant Engineer 2023 Recruitment Exam Cancelled: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), has cancelled the examination for TSPSC 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website of TSPSC i.e, tspsc.gov.in. for more information such as the new exam date and other details.

TSPSC Assistant Engineer 2023 Exam Cancelled: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recently announced that it would be cancelling its TSPSC 2023 exam for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer positions in various engineering departments.

The decision was made in response to a paper leak that occurred during the exam. The commission had advertised 837 vacancies and conducted the written test on March 5, 2023. After examining an FIR that was filed by the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad district, the TSPSC concluded that it was necessary to cancel the exam.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023 - Overview

Candidates can find the overview of TSPSC Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Telangana State Public Service Commission Posts Name Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins September 9, 2022 Examination Date March 5, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

TPSC 2023 Revised Exam Date

The commission has not yet announced the TSPSC 2023 Revised Exam date for the exam, but it has stated that it will do so at a later time. The cancellation of the exam will likely cause a delay in the recruitment process, and the commission will need to take steps to ensure that the exam is conducted fairly and without any further incidents of paper leaks.

The commission had issued Notification No. 16/2022 on September 12, 2022, inviting applications for the 837 vacancies that included Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineers, Technical Officers, and Junior Technical Officers in various engineering departments.

TSPSC Assistant Engineer 2023 Revised Admit Card

TSPSC will release the Revised Admit Card for TSPSC 2023 Engineer Recruitment Examination soon. The candidates are awaiting the revised examination date for the TSPSC 2023 Examination. The TSPSC Admit Card 2023 will be available once the new exam date is announced.

TSPSC Exam Cancellation 2023 Official Notification

Candidates can refer to the official Notification from the direct link given below to get more detailed information regarding the TSPSC 2023 Engineering Recruitment Exam cancelled.

TSPSC Engineer Recruitment 2023 Exam Cancelled Official Notification Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

Candidates must stay patient and should wait for the official announcement for the new examination date by the TSPSC. To stay updated with the latest information candidates must stay tuned with the official website of TSPSC i.e., tspsc.gov.in