TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 For 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TSPSC has invited online application for the 113 AMVI Posts on its official website. Check TSPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors posts in Transport Department in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 12 January to 01 February 2023.

Candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification to apply for TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification.

Selection Process For TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Under the selection process for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors posts , Commission will conduct the examination (Objective Type) on 23 April 2023. Applying candidates should note that the Commission can conduct the Examination either through Computer based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR based objective mode of examination.

Notification Details TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023:

Notification No: 31 /2022

Important Date TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Submission of Online applications starts from : 12 /01/2023

Last date for submission of Online applications : 01 /02/2023.

Vacancy Details TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors -113

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification. OR

Diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) and (ii) Must hold a valid Driving License authorized to drive Heavy Motor Vehicles (Transport Vehicles).

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/selection process and other updates for the post.

TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Scale of Pay for AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification

Rs.-45,960-1,24,150/-

Age (as on 01/07/2022) for AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification

21-39 Yrs

How To Apply TSPSC AMVI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the website of Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) i.e. https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 12 January to 01 February 2023.