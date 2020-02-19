TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 out @tspsc.gov.in, Exam on 23 February

TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for TSPSC FSO Exam 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC FSO Exam 2020 (Advt No 10/2019) is scheduled to be held on 23 February 2020 and the candidates can download TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 through the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Procedure to Download TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 Advertisement Number 10/2019

Go to the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter TSPSC ID, DOB and click on the submit button.

TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates are required to download FSO Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

The candidates are advised to carry admit card hard copy on the day of the exam along with the proof of identity. Candidates can directly download TSPSC FSO Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Candidates who will qualify TSPSC FSO 2020 Exam will be called for interview round. The selected candidates will be posted in the Director, Institute Of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration Department & Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Highlights:

Name of the board: Telangana State Public Service Commission

Post Name: Food Safety Officer

Exam Date: 23 February 2020

Admit Card Release Date: 19 February 2020

Total No. of vacancies: 36

Selection Procedure: Written and Interview

