TSPSC FSO CV Dates 2020 Announced @tspsc.gov.in, Check TSPSC Food Safety Officer Online Document Verification Date Here

TSPSC FSO CV Dates 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the dates of Certificate Verification or Document Verification for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) on its official website. As per the notice, TSPSC FSO CV will be held from 08 June 2020 and will continue till 15 June 2020. Candidates who are qualified in TSPSC FSO Exam 2020 can appear for the TSPSC FSO Certificate Verification on scheduled date and time.

TSPSC certificate verification will be done online for all the qualified candidates as a Safety measure to prevent spread of COVID -19 by preventing physical presence of candidates and to avoid travel by candidates to TSPSC office.

As per the official notice released by TSPSC “The candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for verification of Certificates are hereby informed to get ready to upload required ORIGINAL certificate”. The candidates can check the list of required documents through the pdf link given below.

TSPSC had conducted the written exam for recruitment of Food Safety Officers on 23 February 2020 and TSPSC FSO Result was announced on 30 May 2020 on TSPSC website. A total of 8911 candidates are admitted in Merit List for the posts. TSPSC FSO notification was released in January 2020 and the online application was started on 06 January 2020. The last date for submitting application was 25 January 2020.

The recruitment is being done for filling up 36 posts of Food Safety Officer in the Director, Institute Of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Out of total, 26 vacancies are for Food Safety Officer (GHMC) and 10 for Food Safety Officer (IPM) Posts.