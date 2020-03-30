TSPSC Last Date 2020 for Manager Posts Extended @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC Last Date 2020 for Manager Posts: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the last date of submission for the posts of Manager on its official website. All such candidates who have to apply for these Posts can check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the short notification regarding the extension of last date for submission of online application for Manager (Engineering) in (Engineering Water Supply and Sewerage Bard Engineering Service (General, Recruitment Notification).

All such candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the extension of last date and other related notification uploaded on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). You can check the direct link of the short notification given below.

Direct Link of TSPSC Last Date 2020 for Manager Posts Extended





How to download TSPSC Last Date 2020 for Manager Posts Extended

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://tspsc.gov.in/

Go to the What's new section available on the home page.

Click on the link- WEB NOTE - EXTENSION OF LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION FOR MANAGER (ENGINEERING) IN HYDERABAD METROPOLITAN WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE BOARD ENGINEERING SERVICE (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) NOTIFICATION NO.03/2020 - REG. available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the short notification regarding the extension of date.

Save and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for latest updates regarding the Manager (Engineering) in (Engineering Water Supply and Sewerge Bard Engineering Service (General, Recruitment Notification) Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.