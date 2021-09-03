Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Last Chance to apply for 347 Vacancies today

UBI SO Recruitment 2021 Online Applications Closing Today. i.e. 3 September 2021. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 3, 2021 09:39 IST
UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India is going to close the application process for Specialist Officer posts on September 3, 2021. All those who have yet not submitted their applications have a last chance today to submit their applications. The online process for the above posts was started on 12 August 2021. This drive is being done to recruit 347 vacancies in the organization. 

The candidates will be appointed at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at the sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, only those candidates who are willing to work at any of the Branches/offices of the Bank throughout India can apply. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for UBI SO Recruitment 2021.

How to apply for UBI SO Recruitment 2021?

1. Visit the official website of UBI.i.e.unionbankofindia.co.in.
2. Click on the recruitment section. 
3. A new page will appear on the screen. 
4. Login to the account and Enter all required details.
5. upload necessary documents and make payments of application fees.
6. Once done, click on submit. 
7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the finally submitted online application form. 

UBI SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interview. 

Highlights:

  • Last Date of online application submission: 3 September 2021
  • Vacancy: 347 Posts
  • Name of Posts:  Senior Manager, Manager, and Assistant Manager

Union Bank SO Age Limit:

  • Sr Manager - 30 to 40 years
  • Manager - 25 to 35 years
  • AM - 20 to 30 years

 Union Bank SO Application Fee:

  • For GEN/EWS & OBC - Rs.850/-
  • For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates - No Fee

Online Application Link

Notification Link


