UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 to Release Today @ubter.in, Check Updates Here

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education is going to release the admit card of written test for the post of Staff Nurse (Group C) today i.e. on 05 April at 5 PM. Candidates who have applied for UBTER Recruitment can download UBTER Admit Card from the official website of UBTER - ubter.in or ubtersn.in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

UBTER Staff Nurse Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm at centres in Dehradun and Haldwani.

UBTER Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers consists of 200 objective-type questions as follow:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 Nursing (Diploma) 100 100 3 hours Paper 2 - Intermediate Level General Hindi (Grammar) 30 30 GK and Questions related to Uttarakhand 30 40 General Studies - History 5 40 Geography 5 GK/Computer Knowledge 5 Economics 5 Civics 5 Enviornment and Pollution 3 Games 3 Awards 3 Important Dates and Days 3 Capital of States 3

1 marks will be given for each correct answer and 1/4 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

UBTER Staff Nurse Passing Marks

General, EWS, OBC - 45%

SC, ST - 35 %

UBTER will upload the answer key of the exam on its website for which candidates shall be informed through daily newspaper.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1238 vacancies of which 990 vacancies are reserved for Female candidates and 248 for Male candidates under different categories.

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education had invited applications for recruitment for the post of Staff Nurse (Group C)om 05 February 2021 to 04 March 2021.

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card Notice