UDH Bihar JE Counselling Dates 2020 Announced @urban.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

UDH Bihar JE Counselling Dates 2020 Download: Urban Development and Housing Department (UDH-Bihar) has released the Counselling Dates for Junior Engineer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Bihar Urban Development Department JE Posts can download Counselling Schedule from the official website of Bihar Urban Development Department -urban.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Bihar Urban Development and Housing Department (UDH-Bihar), the counselling for Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Posts will be held on 10/11 February 2020.

Candidates who have to appear in the Counselling should check the details notification and ensure their presence on the counselling as per the category/ dates for the same.

The detail of the schedule and selected list of candidates is available on the official website of Bihar Urban Development Department (UDH-Bihar).

It is to be noted that Bihar Urban Development Department had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer in the state.

UDH Bihar JE Counselling Dates 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website of Bihar Urban Development and Housing Department (UDH-Bihar) i.e. -http://urban.bih.nic.in/.

Click on the related link-JE Counselling Dates 2020 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Counselling date.

Take Print Out of the notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Urban Development and Housing Department (UDH-Bihar) for latest updates regarding the JE Posts.