UGC NET Political Science Analysis 2023: Difficulty level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Political Science Exam Analysis 2023:The University Grants Commission(UGC) is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam to select ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test is being held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed exam analysis based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the online exam. 

UGC NET Political Science Exam Analysis 2023

The UGC NET consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to specific subjects. In this article we are going to the Political Science exam analysis i.e. difficulty level and questions asked in the UGC NET Political Science paper.

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus

Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

 

Topic Name
DPSP Chronology
G20 Summit
Pardoning Power of Governor
Question on Panch Pran of Modi
Political Theories of  International Relation and IFP
Public Policy
Public Administrative Chronology- Books and Author
Nancy Shoemaker’S Colonial Type
Neoliberalism
Kachiwala Road
Keshwanand Bharti Case
Which college did Raja Ram Mohan Roy established
Israeli Zynit Movement
Questions on Article - 21
Who established Nalanda School of Buddhist Studies in Canada
Question on Feminism
Questions on B.R.Ambedkar and Savarkar
What is the name of John Rawls concept
4 - 5 Questions on Books and Writers
Passage on Globalization
Passage on Buddha
Maslow need Hierarchy Theory

UGC NET 2023 Political Science: Questions and Important Topics

Learning important questions and concepts can help you prepare for the UGC NET examination in a variety of ways. Candidates are therefore recommended to properly review the UGC NET political science important topics and questions in order to achieve high marks in the online exam.

Here, we have listed down the important topics that can be asked in the examination

  • Indian Political Thought
  • International Analysis
  • Political Institutions in India
  • Political Process in India
  • Public Administration

 

UGC NET Political Science Exam Analysis Previous Years Questions 

Here we have tabulated some of the topics that were asked in the UGC NET December 2022 cycle 

Topic

Chipko Movement

International Relations of India in 1945

Indian Political Thought

A Paragraph on Public Policy

Current Affairs on Military Exercise

Who coined Containment Theory

Comparative Public Administrations

Current Indian Foreign Policies

Acceptance Theory

Kautilya Theory

 

