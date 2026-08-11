UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA June Session Response Sheet Expected Anytime This Week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Check Official Notice Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET answer key 2026 is likely to be released today on the official website. Along with the UGC-NET answer key, NTA will also release the provisional answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination and the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 examinations. Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download answer key PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between June 22 and June 30, 2026 across the country.

Earlier the NTA has released a notice regarding the releasing of UGC NET Answer Key 2026 on its website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. More than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the UGC NET examination.

How to Calculate UGC NET Marks Using the Answer Key

To calculate the UGC NET marks, first of all candidates will have to download their response sheet as recorded and provisional answer key from the official website. Once downloaded, candidates will have to match their marked options against the correct answers in accordance with the ID marked. You will have to award 2 marks for each correct response, and total your score out of 300. You can calculate your aggregate marks in accordance with the marking scheme and total attempted questions.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Release Date

As per the previous trends and details, the UGC NET December cycle answer key was released on January 14, and the written exam was conducted from December 31 to January 7, 2025. The unwanted delay in releasing the answer key and raising concerns among the aspirants, recently the National Testing Agency has issued a public notice regarding the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date and all updates. As per the announcement, the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week. However, the exact release date has not been mentioned in the notice, it is expected that the same will be released anytime soon on the official website.

Important Update!



Provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week.



Candidates will be able to view them, and to raise a challenge within the notified window.



Detailed… pic.twitter.com/OHFBH6lXCB

— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 10, 2026

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Download Link Once released, the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026 Link will be activated at the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their login credential to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 and response sheet to the link at the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials including application number, password/date of birth and others ready. You are advised to try to download your Answer Key once the link is activated to avoid technical glitches on the server and official website.

