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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA June Session Response Sheet Expected Anytime This Week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Check Official Notice Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Aug 12, 2026, 16:43 IST

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 June provisional answer key today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held from June 22 to June 30 and on July 5 for 87 subjects. Along with the UGC-NET answer key, the provisional answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination and the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 examinations will also be available to download. Candidates can cheek below for latest live updates about the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 and more details here. 

Get all details about UGC NET Answer Key 2026 here
Get all details about UGC NET Answer Key 2026 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As candidates eagerly await the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 announcement stay tuned on the official UGC website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Aspirants are strongly advised to keep their UGC NET credentials ready to quickly verify and download the answer key and others when released.
  • The UGC NET Answer Key 2026, expected today, August 11, is the gateway to the JRF, Assistant Professor and others for all eligible candidates.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET answer key 2026 is likely to be released today on the official website. Along with the UGC-NET answer key, NTA will also release the provisional answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination and the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 examinations. Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download answer key PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between June 22 and June 30, 2026 across the country.

Earlier the NTA has released a notice regarding the releasing of UGC NET Answer Key 2026 on its website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. More than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the UGC NET examination.

How to Calculate UGC NET Marks Using the Answer Key

To calculate the UGC NET marks, first of all candidates will have to download their response sheet as recorded and provisional answer key from the official website. Once downloaded, candidates will have to match their marked options against the correct answers in accordance with the ID marked. You will have to  award 2 marks for each correct response, and total your score out of 300. You can calculate your aggregate marks in accordance with the  marking scheme and total attempted questions. 

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Release Date

As per the previous trends and details, the UGC NET December cycle answer key was released on January 14, and the written exam was conducted from December 31 to January 7, 2025. The unwanted delay in releasing the answer key and raising concerns among the aspirants, recently the National Testing Agency has issued a public notice regarding the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date and all updates. As per the announcement, the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week. However, the exact release date has not been mentioned in the notice, it is expected that the same will be released anytime soon on the official website.

 

 


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:43 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live:What The Official Notice Says?

    The official notice says that, ‘The provisional answer release keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations.”

  • Aug 12, 2026, 12:46 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: Download Link

    Once released, the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026 Link will be activated at the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their response sheet and answer key after using their login credentials including application number, password/date of birth and others ready.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 12:09 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: Know The UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Expected Date?

    As per the short notice released by the NTA on August 10, the provisional UGC NET June 2026 answer key and response sheet will be released by the National Testing Agency before August 15, 2026. The authority has not confirmed any exact date for releasing the Answer key, it is expected that it will be released anytime soon.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 09:49 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: Know The UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date

    The UGC or NTA has not confirmed officially regarding the exact UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date on its official website. As per the short notice released on August 10, the provisional UGC NET June 2026 answer key and response sheet will be released by the National Testing Agency before August 15, 2026. You are advised to visit the official website regularly for any latest update in this regard.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 09:17 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: Know how to challenge the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026?

    Once the provisional answer key will be released, candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode after following the steps given below-

    • Visit at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on the concerned link available for the answer key and provide your login credentials. 
    • Click on the Challenge Answer Key link.
    • Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made.
    • Click on the 'Save Your Claims' button.
    • Upload the supporting documents in a single PDF file to support your claim.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 08:31 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: Know how to Calculate UGC NET Score based on Answer Key?

    Candidates appeared in the written exam for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET can calculate their scorecard after following the method given below- 

    • First of all tally the marked responses with the official correct answers
    • Now add two marks for each correct answer 
    • Add zero marks for each incorrect answer 
    • Total the marks for all the correct answers 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:15 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Response sheet any time soon, Know the entire process-Representations, Subject

    It is expected that the authority can release the provisional answer key and response sheet anytime soon on its official website. The authority will provide an opportunity to applicants to challenge the UGC NET June 2026 answer key to the candidates if any, along with valid justification and proof to justify your answer. Once objections are raised by the candidates, the authority will be examined by subject experts, and the final answer key and the UGC NET 2026 results will be prepared accordingly.


  • Aug 11, 2026, 21:15 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Know All The Details Mentioned On Answer Key PDF

    The UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF is a crucial document released by the NTA and candidates are advised to download the answer key and go through the crucial details and check all the entries carefully. Below are details mentioned on the Answer Key-  

    • Examination subject with code 
    • Examination date and shift of the UGC NET exam
    • Correction ID or Correct Response
    • Question ID

  • Aug 11, 2026, 18:15 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Is The Eligibility For Assistant Professor and admission to PhD?

    As per the detailed notification released by the NTA, candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD but not for the award of JRF. You are advised to go through the details notification for all the details in this regard.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 17:15 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Is The Eligibility For JRF?

    Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET exam and interested in JRF should note that Awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) depends on various factors including aggregate performance in Part 1 and Part 2 of the UGC NET.


  • Aug 11, 2026, 16:37 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Why UGC NET Exam Important?

    The UGC NET 2026 is the gateway to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for various posts including Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates who will qualify will be considered for the above posts.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:43 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How much is the processing fee to raise objections?

    The Candidates will have to pay the requisite amount of fee to raise their objections, if any. Candidates are required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged.R̥emember that the fee is non-Refundable.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:21 IST

    ugcnet.nta.nic.in: What credentials are required to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

    To download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026, candidates are required to provide their login credentials including  Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password) along with the security captcha pin into the login fields.


  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:03 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: What’s Next After UGC Provisional Answer Key?

    The authority will release the UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key with a process to raise objections, if any, for the candidates. The authority will address and evaluate all the objections raised by the candidates within the deadline fixed. After the objection review, the final answer key and UGC NET result will be announced by the NTA/UGC. 


  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:37 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: : Know The Minimum Qualifying Marks

    To qualify in the UGC NET Exam and get the eligibility, candidates are required to appear in both papers and secure the category wise qualifying marks as decided by the authority. As per the official notification, a candidate will have to secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) and General-EWS category; and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories.


  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:20 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live: UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Release Date

    As pdf the short notice released, National Testing Agency will soon release the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 on the official website this week. However, the exact release date has not been mentioned in the notice, it is expected that the same will be released anytime soon on the official website. 


  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:36 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Is the Response Sheet Out?

    No, as of now the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key PDF and Response sheet has not been released. As per the notice released, the NTA can release the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key PDF and Response sheet anytime soon on its official website.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:15 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections, if any?

    Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode through the designated objection window. Check the steps-

    • Visit the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC)- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
    • Log in using the required credentials.
    • Select the questions against  and pay the prescribed objection fee and submit the challenge.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:48 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Is Re-evaluation Facility Available After Final Result?

    No, as per the detailed notification released by the NTA,  there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the result will be done after final result and  no correspondence in this regard will be entertained by the authority.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:32 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Know the Parameter to determine the JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility?

    As per the official notification released by the UGC, it is the performance of the candidate in both the sections of the NET exam in aggregate which is responsible for determining for the  JRF, Assistant Professor. But, candidates should keep in mind that qualifying exclusively for ‘Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ or for ‘admission to PhD only’ will not be considered for the award of JRF. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:14 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Know the official website to download the Provisional Answers when released?

    Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in after using their login credentials. The authority will activate the concerned link to download the provisional answer key and response sheet with steps to raise objections.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:08 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: What Previous Year Trends Says for Last Exam's Answer Key Released?

    As per the previous trends and details, the UGC NET December cycle answer key was released on January 14, and the written exam was conducted from December 31 to January 7.


Check Detailed Steps to Raise Objections 

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode. The authority will activate the link to raise objections which can be accessed through the designated objection window. 

You can raise your objections after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1. Visit the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC)- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
  • Step 2. Open the answer key objection window.
  • Step 3. Log in using the required credentials.
  • Step 4. Select the questions against which objections are being raised and upload the relevant answers.
  • Step 5. Pay the prescribed objection fee and submit the challenge.
  • Step 6. Save the submitted document for future reference.

Steps to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026 PDF Online

Once released, candidates will be able to access the provisional answer keys through the link on the official NTA website. Candidates can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode. You can download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC)- - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link
  • Now provide your login details including application number, date of birth as the login credentials
  • UGC NET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a print out for future reference.

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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