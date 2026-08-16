UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Download Response Sheet PDF Here
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key for the June Session on August 16 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 from the direct link provided below.
Key Points
- UGC NET 2026 Answer Key released on August 16, 2026, on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Candidates can challenge the answer key from Aug 16-18, 2026, for Rs 200 per question.
- Marking scheme: 2 marks for each correct answer; no negative marking applies.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in on August 16, 2026. The NTA conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 2026 and a re-exam at one centre in Jalandhar on July 5. The UGC NET answer key helps the candidates to check their responses and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced.
The NTA conducts the UGC NET exam twice a year to provide certifications to the candidates to be eligible to become Assistant Professors, continue PhD, obtain JRF, etc.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Download Link
The NTA has released the UGC NET answer key on August 16, 2026. The candidates can check their June session answer key on the official website of NTA- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UGC NET answer key.
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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Download Link
How to Download UGC NET 2026 Answer Key PDF
The NTA has released the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key; now the candidates can follow the below mentioned to download it from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official NTA website i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the 'Answer Key' link on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password/date of birth.
Step 4: The answer key PDF will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF file of the Provisional Answer Key.
Step 6: Cross-check your responses with the Provisional Answer Key.
UGC NET 2026 Marking Scheme
Candidates can use the following UGC NET 2026 marking scheme to calculate their probable scores:
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For every correct answer, 2 marks.
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There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.
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There shall be no partial marking for any question.
Keep this marking scheme in mind, and the candidates can calculate their final score.
How to raise objections against the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key
If a candidate finds any discrepancies in the answer key, he/she can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee. The candidate can challenge the answer key through the candidate's login from August 16, 2026 to August 18 (11:59 PM). The candidate will have to pay Rs 200 per question/objection online.
Steps to Raise Objections Against the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key
Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the UGC NET 2026 answer key:
Step 1: Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link.
Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.
Step 4: Select the question number and the answer option you want to challenge.
Step 5: Click on the “Challenge” option.
Step 6: Upload valid supporting documents or proof.
Step 7: Review your challenge and pay the required fee.
Step 8: Submit the objection and save a copy for future reference.
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