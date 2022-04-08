UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 to release soon @ uhsr.ac.in, Exam on 16 April

UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022: Pt. B.D. Sharma, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is soon going to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurses for various Government Medical Colleges in the State of Haryana. Candidates who applied for UHSR Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 will be able to download admit cards soon from the official website of UHSR.i.e. uhsr.ac.in.

UHSR Staff Nurse Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 17 April 2022 across the state. The exact details about the venue, timings of the exam, a detailed Calendar of events outlining the timeline for important events concerning this examination and admit cards shall be notified soon on the University website in due course of time according to the notice. Candidates are advised to visit the University website i.e. www.uhsr.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download their UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UHSR.i.e. uhsr.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022'. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details. The UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and bring it on the day of the exam. Candidates will be able to download UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link. A total of 307 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.