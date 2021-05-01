UIDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021, Apply Online @careers.nisg.org

UIDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Compliance & Technical), Lucknow for Unique Identification Authority of India. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2021

UIDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Compliance & Technical)

UIDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Tech/B.E./MBA/PGDM in Any Specialization is eligible to apply.

Experience - Minimum 02 years; Professional writing experience in policies, guidelines and product documents; Experience in creating professionally sound and visually appealing communication;

Experience of working on a Government Project(s) will be an advantage; Proficient written and spoken English skills.

Download UIDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for UIDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

