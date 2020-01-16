UKPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for ARO, Translator and Other Posts, Raise Objections if any by 24 January

UKPSC Answer Key 2020: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has ARO, Translator and Other Posts Answer Key 2020 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the UKPSC ARO/Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018 Exam can check subjectwise ukpsc answer key 2020 on the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

The commission has uploaded UKPSC ARO, Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018 Answer Key in the form of PDF. Candidates can check Series wise (A, B, C & D) answer key by clicking on the below link.

Candidates can raise objections if any against the UKPSC ARO, Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018 Answer Key through the official website. The answer key link will be activated till 24 January 2020. Candidates will be able to raise objections in due course.

Candidates are required to submit the applications to the commission’s email id.i.e. ukpscanskey@gmail.com along with proofs. No objections will be considered without proof. The representations will only be accepted through e-mail.

Download UKPSC ARO, Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018-20 Answer Key Webnote



Download UKPSC ARO, Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018-20 Answer Key



