UKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT: Check Hall Ticket Download Date & Schedule Here

UKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Update: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Judicial Service Admit Card release date and exam schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting the UKPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam on 30 April 2023 (Sunday). Exams will be conducted in objective mode and the Admit Card will be available on the official website on 15 April 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Judicial Service Prelims Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of UKPSC-https://psc.uk.gov.in.

You can download the UKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, UKPSC will conduct the Judicial Service Prelims Exam on 30 April 2023 in objective mode. Exam will be held in various cities across the state. Commission will upload the Admit Card for the Judicial Service Prelims Exam on 15 April 2023 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Post should note that the Commission will upload the Admit Card download link on 15 April 2023 and candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the UKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Update