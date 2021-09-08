Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKSSSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Accountant, AO, Auditor and Other Posts, Download Now!

UKSSSC Admit Card 2021 has been released for Accountant, AO, Auditor and Other Posts on Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission's website (UKSSSC). Check Admit Card Download Link Here. 

Created On: Sep 8, 2021 14:59 IST
UKSSSC Admit Card 2021

UKSSSC Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has recently released admit card for recruitment to the various posts including Assistant Accountant, Accounts Auditor, Assistant Review Officer, Accountant, Accountant Women Welfare, Power Transmission Corporation Assistant Auditor Assistant and Cashier/Assistant Accountant.

The candidates who applied for UKSSC Accountant and Other Various Post Recruitment 2021 against Adv. No. 1496/2020-21 can download their admit cards by using the application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The direct link to the admit cards can be downloaded by scrolling down. For the ease of candidates, we have provided simple steps to download UKSSSC Accountant Various Post Admit Card 2021.

How and Where to Download UKSSSC Accountant Various Post Admit Card 2021?
  1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.https://sssc.uk.gov.in/.
  2. Click on the notification that reads ‘पदनाम-कार्यालयसहा० लेखा/ लेखाकर/ लेखा परीक्षक/ सहायक लेखाकर/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी(लेखा) के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a login page.
  4. Now, Enter the Advertisement number, mobile number or candidate’s name, father’s name, dob, captcha and click on the submit button.
  5. The UKSSSC Accountant Admit Card 2021 for various posts will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download  UKSSSC Accountant Various Post Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UKSSSC Accountant Various Post Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 541 vacancies of Assistant Accountant, Accounts Auditor, Assistant Review Officer, Accountant, Accountant Women Welfare, Power Transmission Corporation Assistant Auditor Assistant and Cashier/Assistant Accountant. The exam is scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 September 2021. All candidates are advised to download UKSSSC Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts directly by clicking on the above link.

FAQ

Is any other document required at the time of the exam except admit card?

Yes, the candidate is required to carry a photo identity card on the day of the exam along with a hard copy of the admit card.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 1496/2020-21?

A total of 541 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Accountant, Accounts Auditor, Assistant Review Officer, Accountant, Accountant Women Welfare, Power Transmission Corporation Assistant Auditor Assistant and Cashier/Assistant Accountant.

How can I download UKSSSC Accountant Various Post Admit Card 2021?

The candidates who applied for UKSSC Accountant and Other Various Post Recruitment 2021 against Adv. No. 1496/2020-21 can download their admit cards through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.https://sssc.uk.gov.in.

What is the exam date for UKSSSC Assistant Accountant, Auditor, Accountant Exam?

The exam is scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 September 2021.
