UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 OUT, Download Forest Physical Test (Post Code 102) Call Letter @uksssc.in

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded at uksssc.in. Check Physical Test Date against the post code 102, Admit Card Download Link and latest updates here.

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card on its website. Candidates can download their admit card by using their roll number/registration number, date of birth and other details on uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test is scheduled to be held from 27 July onwards. The candidates can check their venue on the admit card. The candidates are required to download the declaration form through the official website along with the admit card. The instructions for downloading UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card and Declaration Form are given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.uksssc.nic.in. Click on पद कोड-102 पदनाम-वन आरक्षी की शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा-2021 का औपबंधिक प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु क्लिक करेंflashing on homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Then, click on UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card2021 Download Link or UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Declaration Form Download Link will be displayed on the screen. Click on the respective link. A window will be opened. Enter your Name, Father’s Name and click on submit button for downloading your call letter. Then, the admit card will be displayed. Download UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card 2021

Direct Link to Download UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Declaration Form

Official Website

This drive is being done to recruit 1218 vacancies of Forest Guard. The candidates can directly download admit card and declaration form for a physical test by clicking on the provided link in the article.

