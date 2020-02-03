UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 Released @uksssc.in, Check Direct Link Here

UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for Forest Guard posts on its official website. All those who have applied for the Forest Guard posts can download their admit card form the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission-uksssc.in

Candidates applied for the UKSSSC Forest Guard posts can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials on the official website.

It is to be noted that UKSSSC Forest Guard Test will be conducted in two sittings in various centers in the state. Candidates appearing for the UKSSSC Forest Guard posts should note that there will be 100 Objective Type with Multiple Choice from General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Studies. Total time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission had invited online applications for the recruitment of Forest Guards in Forest Department.

You can download the UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 admit card from the official website of UKSSSC. You can download your admit card also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020





Process to Download UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020



Visit the official website.i.e.uksssc.in.

Click on link UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 available on the home page.

You will have to provide your credentials on the screen.

After that you will get your admit card.

You should download and take a printout of the admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for latest updates regarding the Forest Guard Posts exam. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.