UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021 Released for Post Code 102 @uksssc.in, Check Details

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC )has released the Document Verification Schedule for Forest Guard post on its official website- uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for Forest Guard post against Post Code 102. All such candidates who have qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check the UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)- uksssc.in.

According to the short notification released, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the qualified candidates for Forest Guard post from 28 September 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Forest Guard post can check the details UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website.

Commission had conducted the written exam for Forest Guard post against Post Code 102 on 16 February 2020. A total of 2326 candidates were qualified in the written test of which 1211 are in General Category, 398 are in OBC, 577 in SC and 140 are in SC category.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in the month of July and August, 2021 for the qualified candidates in the written examination.

Earlier UKSSSC had invited application for filling up 1218 vacancies for Forest Guards Posts in Forest Department, Uttarakhand.

Now all such candidates qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check the UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021





How to Download: UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021