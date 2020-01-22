UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2020 Announced @sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Details Here

UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the exam date for the post of Forest Guard. As per the official website, UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam will be held on 16 February (Sunday).

UKSSSC Forest Guard Test will be conducted in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM as 156044 candidates are appearing for the exam. Different questions will be framed in both shifts. Negative marks will also be done for each wrong answer. There will be 100 Objective Type with Multiple Choice from General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Studies. 1/4 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Total time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours.

In order to appear for the exam candidates will also require to carry their admit card at the centre. UKSSC Forest Guard Admit Card will be released shortly on UKSSSC Official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 29200-92300 in Level – 5.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission had invited online applications for the recruitment of 1218 Forest Guards in Forest Department. Online applications were invited from 21 May 2018. The last date for submitting online applications was 05 July 2018.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2020 Notice 1

UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2020 Notice 2







