UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer Key 2022 & Provisonal List (OUT), Raise Objections if any @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer Key 2022 has been released on ssc.uk.gov.in. Check Provisional Merit List for document verification, answer key PDF, and other details here.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer Key 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the revised answer key and provisional answer keys for the recruitment of Graduate Level 1 (Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Hostel superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Village Development Officer & Other) Vacancies Under Group C. Candidates appeared in the said exam can download UKSSSC Revised Answer Keys from the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. uksssc.gov.in.

UKSSSC Graduate Level 1 Exam was conducted on 04 & 05 December 2022 in three sessions at various exam centres. The list of the selected candidates for typing test and document verification has been uploaded on uksssc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Revised Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer key 2022 & Provisional List?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. uksssc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'समूह-ग के अन्तर्गत विभिन्न विभागों में स्नातक स्तरीय(Graduate Level)पदों के अभिलेख सत्यापन हेतु औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची(क्लिक करें) या समूह-ग के अन्तर्गत विभिन्न विभागों में स्नातक स्तरीय(Graduate Level)पदों से संबन्धित परीक्षा परिणाम हेतु प्रत्यावेदन(क्लिक करें) ' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer key 2022

Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Objection Link

If any candidate has doubts about the UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer Key, they may raise objections online. Candidates can directly access the UKSSSC Graduate Level Revised Answer Key Objection Link by clicking on the above link.

Further, the commission has uploaded the list of selected candidates for document verification and skill test. Candidates can go through the list by clicking on the above link. The dates, time, and venue of the documentation will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 854 vacancies in different departments for the post of Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Hostel superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Village Development Officer & Others.