UKSSSC Junior Assistant & Steno/PA Result 2020 Announced for Typing Test, Check List Qualified Candidates for DV

UKSSSC Junior Assistant & Steno/PA Result 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result of Junior Assistant and Stenographer/ Personal Assistant at its website. Candidates appeared in the UKSSSC Exam 2020 against the advt. No. 20/2019 can now download the result through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.uksssc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the written test on 1 December 2010 and typing test/skill test on 12 October to 14 October 2020 for Post Code 133. The typing test/skill test for postcode 134 was conducted between 3 to 7 November 2020 on the basis of written test.

The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded at the official website. The candidates can check roll number wise UKSSC Junior Assistant, Steno Personal Assistant Provisional list by visiting the official website.

All those candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the provisional list can appear for document verification round scheduled from 18 to 22 January 2020. Candidates are required to carry original documents along with a photocopy and a photograph at the commission’s office at 9:30 AM. In consideration of COVID-19, the candidates are required to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing.

Download UKSSSC Junior Assistant & Steno/PA Result 2020

This drive is being done to recruit 329 vacancies of Junior Assistant and Stenographer/ Personal Assistant. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, interview and document verification. The online application process for the same was started on 16 September 2019 and ended on 20 October 2019. Candidates can download UKSSSC Junior Assistant and Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Typing Test Result 2020 Direct Link by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 for 40 Vacancies, Download PGT/ TGT & Other Posts application form @ apsbkp.in