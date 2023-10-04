UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 AAO Vacancies, Apply Online Link

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 34 AAO vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) has released the recruitment notification for 34 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 5 and the last date to submit the online application form is November 5. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

The selection process for AAO will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) or offline test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023

UKSSSC notification for the recruitment of 34 AAOs has been released. The application process for the post will start on October 5. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission Posts Name AAO Total Vacancies 34 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 3, 2023 Application Start Date October 5, 2023 Application End Date November 5, 2023 Written Test Date To be Announced Selection process Written Test (Online/Offline)

UKSSSC Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKSSSC?

Candidates can fill out the UKSSSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for UKSSSC will be activated on October 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UKSSSC 2023. For information on the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - aiimsrbl.edu.in

The application fee for UKSSSC is Rs 300 for General and OBC candidates of Uttarakhand whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS of Uttarakhand need to pay Rs 1200

Category Application Fee UR/OBC (Uttarakhand) Rs 300 SC(Uttarakhand)/ST(Uttarakhand/EWS Rs 150 Divyang (Uttarakhand) Rs 150 Orphan Nill

Vacancies For UKSSSC AAO

A total of 34 vacancies were announced by UKSSSC for AAO. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Vacancies General 27 OBC -- SC 4 ST – EWS 3

What is the UKSSSC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Essential Qualification:

Candidates should have graduated in Agriculture from a recognized university

Desired Qualification:

Candidates should have served for 2 years in Territorial Army

OR

Should have obtained NCC Carde B or C certificate.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 21 years and 42 years of age.

UKSSSC AAO Selection Process

The UKSSSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test

A total of 2 hours will be allowed to attempt the paper of 100 objective type questions

UKSSSC AAO Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid on Level 7 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The salary of the selected candidates will be approximately between Rs 44900 and Rs 142400.

Steps to Apply for the UKSSSC AAO

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link of “One Time Registration”.

Step 3: Register yourself with the required details and click on the register button

Step 4: Note down the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 5: Log in again with the registration number and password provided while registering

Step 6: Fill in all the required details

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference