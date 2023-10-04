UKSSSC AAO Jobs 2023 Apply for 34 Vacancies

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 AAO Vacancies, Apply Online Link

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 34 AAO vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023.

UKSSSC AAO 34 Post Recruitment
UKSSSC AAO 34 Post Recruitment

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) has released the recruitment notification for 34 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 5 and the last date to submit the online application form is November 5. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

The selection process for AAO will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) or offline test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023

UKSSSC notification for the recruitment of 34 AAOs has been released. The application process for the post will start on October 5. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Career Counseling

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission

Posts Name

AAO 

Total Vacancies

34

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 3, 2023

Application Start Date

October 5, 2023

Application End Date

November 5, 2023

Written Test Date

To be Announced

Selection process

Written Test (Online/Offline)

UKSSSC Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKSSSC?

Candidates can fill out the UKSSSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for  UKSSSC will be activated on October 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UKSSSC 2023. For information on the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - aiimsrbl.edu.in

The application fee for UKSSSC is Rs 300 for General and OBC candidates of Uttarakhand whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS of Uttarakhand need to pay Rs 1200

 

Category

Application Fee

UR/OBC (Uttarakhand)

Rs 300

SC(Uttarakhand)/ST(Uttarakhand/EWS

Rs 150

Divyang (Uttarakhand)

Rs 150

Orphan

Nill

Vacancies For UKSSSC AAO

A total of 34 vacancies were announced by UKSSSC for AAO. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category

Number of Vacancies

General

27

OBC

--

SC

4

ST

EWS

3

What is the UKSSSC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. 

Essential Qualification:

Candidates should have graduated in Agriculture from a recognized university

Desired Qualification:

  1. Candidates should have served for 2 years in Territorial Army

OR

  1. Should have obtained NCC Carde B or C certificate.

 

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 21 years and 42 years of age.

UKSSSC AAO Selection Process

The UKSSSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test

A total of 2 hours will be allowed to attempt the paper of 100 objective type questions

UKSSSC AAO Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid on Level 7 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The salary of the selected candidates will be approximately between Rs 44900 and Rs 142400.

Steps to Apply for the UKSSSC AAO

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link of “One Time Registration”.

Step 3: Register yourself with the required details and click on the register button

Step 4: Note down the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 5: Log in again with the registration number and password provided while registering 

Step 6: Fill in all the required details

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 be released?

The UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 for AAO is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority UKSSSC for 34 posts.

How many posts have been announced in UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 for AAO?

A total of 34 posts have been announced in the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 notification for AAO.

What is the age limit to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates between 21 and 42 years (vary as per the posts) of age can apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the UKSSSC Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 based on single-stage examinations i.e. written tests. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next