UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 AAO Vacancies, Apply Online Link

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) has released the recruitment notification for 34 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 5 and the last date to submit the online application form is November 5. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - sssc.uk.gov.in.
The selection process for AAO will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) or offline test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
UKSSSC Recruitment 2023
UKSSSC notification for the recruitment of 34 AAOs has been released. The application process for the post will start on October 5. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
UKSSSC Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission
|
Posts Name
|
AAO
|
Total Vacancies
|
34
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
October 3, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
October 5, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 5, 2023
|
Written Test Date
|
To be Announced
|
Selection process
|
Written Test (Online/Offline)
UKSSSC Notification PDF
Candidates can download the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification
What is the Application Fee For UKSSSC?
Candidates can fill out the UKSSSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for UKSSSC will be activated on October 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UKSSSC 2023. For information on the UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - aiimsrbl.edu.in
The application fee for UKSSSC is Rs 300 for General and OBC candidates of Uttarakhand whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS of Uttarakhand need to pay Rs 1200
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
UR/OBC (Uttarakhand)
|
Rs 300
|
SC(Uttarakhand)/ST(Uttarakhand/EWS
|
Rs 150
|
Divyang (Uttarakhand)
|
Rs 150
|
Orphan
|
Nill
Vacancies For UKSSSC AAO
A total of 34 vacancies were announced by UKSSSC for AAO. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancies
|
General
|
27
|
OBC
|
--
|
SC
|
4
|
ST
|
–
|
EWS
|
3
What is the UKSSSC Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Essential Qualification:
Candidates should have graduated in Agriculture from a recognized university
Desired Qualification:
- Candidates should have served for 2 years in Territorial Army
OR
- Should have obtained NCC Carde B or C certificate.
Age Limit:
The age of the candidate should be between 21 years and 42 years of age.
UKSSSC AAO Selection Process
The UKSSSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Written Test
A total of 2 hours will be allowed to attempt the paper of 100 objective type questions
UKSSSC AAO Salary 2023
The selected candidates will get paid on Level 7 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The salary of the selected candidates will be approximately between Rs 44900 and Rs 142400.
Steps to Apply for the UKSSSC AAO
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - sssc.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link of “One Time Registration”.
Step 3: Register yourself with the required details and click on the register button
Step 4: Note down the registration number and password for future reference.
Step 5: Log in again with the registration number and password provided while registering
Step 6: Fill in all the required details
Step 7: Pay the required fees
Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference