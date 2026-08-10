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Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 395 Posts - Direct Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:26 IST

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Union Bank of India is going to close the online application portal for the recruitment of General Banking Officers and Specialist Officers for a total of 395 posts on 10 August 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment can visit the official website at unionbankofindia.bank.in to apply. Check this article to get the direct application link and other important information.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 395 Posts - Direct Link Here
Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 395 Posts - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • Today, August 10, 2026, is the last day to apply for UBI SO/GBO posts.
  • Union Bank announced 395 vacancies for Specialist Officer & General Banking Officer roles.
  • The application process for these roles began on July 21, 2026.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Union Bank of India has started the application process for the Specialist Officer (SO) and General Banking Officers recruitment on 21 July 2026 and today is the last date to fill the application form. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for this recruitment should apply before 11:59 pm today. The Union Bank has announced a total of 395 vacancies in various grades including MMGS-II, MMGS-III, SMGS-IV, SMGS-V, and TEGS-VI. The posts include Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, and Deputy General Manager.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Union Bank of India is going to close the registrations today for the Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27 (Officers with Domain Expertise, General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers). Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars 

Details

Recruiting Authority 

Union Bank of India 

Post Name

General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers

No. of Vacancies 

395

Cadre/ Grades

MMGS-II, MMGS-III, SMGS-IV, SMGS-V, and TEGS-VI

Mode of Applications

Online

Application Start Date

21 July 2026

Last Date to Apply

10 August 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

Selection Process 

Online Examination, Group Discussion and Interview

Official Website 

unionbankofindia.bank.in

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The candidates who are interested in applying for the Union Bank of India SO recruitment can access the direct link provided here.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026

Apply Link

Steps to Apply for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026

To apply for the Union Bank of India SO recruitment, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at unionbankofindia.bank.in.

  • Go to the Careers/ Recruitment section on the bottom of the homepage and click on it.

  • Now click on the Apply Link given for “Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27 (Officers with Domain expertise, General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers)”.

  • Click on the Proceed button.

  • Click on the "Login for Already Registered Candidates” link.

  • Enter your registration number and password.

  • Enter the security code and click on Submit.

  • Fill the application form with all the necessary information carefully.

  • Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as per your category.

  • Submit the form after reviewing it carefully.

  • Save a copy of it for future reference.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application as per their category through online mode via internet banking, credit card/ debit card, UPI, payment wallets, etc.

Category 

Application Fees

UR/EWS/OBC Candidates 

Rs. 1180/- (Inclusive of GST) 

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates 

Rs. 177 /- (Inclusive of GST) 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:26 IST

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