Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 395 Posts - Direct Link Here

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Union Bank of India has started the application process for the Specialist Officer (SO) and General Banking Officers recruitment on 21 July 2026 and today is the last date to fill the application form. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for this recruitment should apply before 11:59 pm today. The Union Bank has announced a total of 395 vacancies in various grades including MMGS-II, MMGS-III, SMGS-IV, SMGS-V, and TEGS-VI. The posts include Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, and Deputy General Manager.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Union Bank of India is going to close the registrations today for the Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27 (Officers with Domain Expertise, General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers). Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: