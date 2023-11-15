UoH Recruitment 2023 Notification For 22 Professor Vacancies, Apply Online

UoH Recruitment 2023 is out for 22 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for UoH Recruitment 2023

UoH Recruitment 2023: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released the recruitment notification for 22 Professor and Associate Professor vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 30. The selection of the candidates will be done through interview and document verification. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - uohyd.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UoH Professor Recruitment 2023

UoH notification for the recruitment of 22 Professor has been released. The application process for the post started on November 7. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

UoH Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority University of Hyderabad Posts Name Professor Posts Total Vacancies 22 Mode of Application Online and Offline Vacancy Announced on November 7, 2023 Application Start Date November 7, 2023 Application End Date November 30, 2023 Last Date to sent Offline Application December 7, 2023

UoH Professor Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UoH Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement before applying for the 22 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UoH Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Professor and Associate Professor Download PDF

Vacancies For UoH Professor Posts

A total of 22 vacancies were announced by UoH for Professor. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Professor 11 Assistant Professor 11 Total 22

What is the UoH Professor Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for UoH Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the UoH Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria and Educational Qualification.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Professor is 65 years as on last date of application.

UoH Professor Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Name of the Post Pay Level Pay Level As Per 7th CPC Professor Level - 14 Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 Assistant Professor Level - 13A Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100

Steps to Apply for the UoH Professor

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - uohyd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button

Step 2: Click on the button of Teaching and Guest Faculty

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Download and print the application form