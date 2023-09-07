UOK Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for Kota University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Marks on uok.ac.in

UOK Result 2023 OUT: University of Kota (UOK) declared the results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 1, 2 and 3, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download UOK Result 2023 PDF here.

Kota University Result 2023: University of Kota (UOK) has recently declared the results for various UG courses like BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 1, 2 and 3, and other exams. UOK Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uok.ac.in

UOK Kota University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Kota (UOK) released the results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 1, 2 and 3, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- uok.ac.in

Kota University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Kota University UOK Result on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 1, 2 and 3, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of UOK results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uok.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on “Exams and Results” section.

Step 3: Click on “Results Panel” option available there.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Proceed for Result”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links To Check Kota University UOK Results 2023

Check here the direct link for University of Kota (UOK), Result 2023 for BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 1, 2 and 3, and other examinations.

About Kota University UOK

University of Kota (UOK) is situated in Kota, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2003. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Law

Presently 175 colleges are affiliated with Kota University across the six districts of Rajasthan- Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, Baran, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur.