UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%): UP Board Exam 2021

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2020-21: Revised

Note – In this only one paper of 100 marks in which 70 marks for theory written and 30 marks for practical examinations.

S.No. Unit Marks 1. Reproduction 14 2. Genetics and Evolution 18 3. Biology and Human Welfare 14 4. Biotechnology and its applications 10 5. Ecology and Environment 14 Total 70

As the regular teaching-learning in schools, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:-

Unit-VI Reproduction:

Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms

Reproduction, a characteristic feature of all organisms for continuation of species; modes of reproduction - asexual and sexual reproduction; asexual reproduction - binary fission, sporulation, budding, gemmule formation, fragmentation; vegetative propagation in plants.

Unit-VII Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-7: Evolution

Origin of life; biological evolution and evidences for biological evolution (paleontology, comparative anatomy, embryology and molecular evidences); Darwin's contribution, modern synthetic theory of evolution; mechanism of evolution - variation (mutation and recombination) and natural selection with examples, types of natural selection; Gene flow and genetic drift; Hardy - Weinberg's principle; adaptive radiation; human evolution.

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

Improvement in food production: Plant breeding, tissue culture, single cell protein, Biofortification, Apiculture and Animal husbandry.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-14: Ecosystem

Ecosystems: Patterns, components; productivity and decomposition; energy flow; pyramids of number, biomass, energy; nutrient cycles (carbon and phosphorous); ecological succession; ecological services - carbon fixation, pollination, seed dispersal, oxygen release

(in brief).

Chapter-16: Environmental Issues

Air pollution and its control; water pollution and its control; agrochemicals and their effects; solid waste management; radioactive waste management; greenhouse effect and climate change impact and mitigation; ozone layer depletion; deforestation; any one case study as success story addressing environmental issue(s).

Reduced Practicals:

A. List of Experiments

1. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.

2. Study the plant population frequency by quadrat method.

3. Study the plant population density by quadrat method

B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)

1. Pollen germination on stigma through a permanent slide.

2. Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colour/sizes of any plant.

3. Controlled pollination - emasculation, tagging and bagging.

In accordance to the above, the remaining 70 percent of the total syllabus is as follows:

Unit-VI Reproduction (14 marks)

Chapter-2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Flower structure; development of male and female gametophytes; pollination - types, agencies and examples; outbreeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction; double fertilization; post fertilization events - development of endosperm and embryo, development of seed and formation of fruit; special modesapomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony; Significance of seed dispersal and fruit formation.

Chapter-3: Human Reproduction

Male and female reproductive systems; microscopic anatomy of testis and ovary; gametogenesis - spermatogenesis and oogenesis; menstrual cycle; fertilisation, embryo development upto blastocyst formation, implantation; pregnancy and placenta formation (elementary idea); parturition (elementary idea); lactation (elementary idea).

Chapter-4: Reproductive Health

Need for reproductive health and prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs); birth control - need and methods, contraception and medical termination of pregnancy (MTP); amniocentesis; infertility and assisted reproductive technologies - IVF, ZIFT, GIFT (elementary idea for general awareness).

Unit-VII Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Heredity and variation: Mendelian inheritance; deviations from Mendelism – incomplete dominance, co- dominance, multiple alleles and inheritance of blood groups, pleiotropy; elementary idea of polygenic inheritance; chromosome theory of inheritance; chromosomes and genes; Sex determination - in humans, birds and honey bee; linkage and crossing over; sex linked inheritance - haemophilia, colour blindness; Mendelian disorders in humans - thalassemia; chromosomal disorders in humans; Down's syndrome, Turner's and Klinefelter's syndromes.

Chapter-6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Search for genetic material and DNA as genetic material; Structure of DNA and RNA; DNA packaging; DNA replication; Central dogma; transcription, genetic code, translation; gene expression and regulation - lac operon; genome and human and rice genome projects; DNA fingerprinting.

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-8: Human Health and Diseases

Pathogens; parasites causing human diseases (malaria, dengue, chickengunia, filariasis, ascariasis, typhoid, pneumonia, common cold, amoebiasis, ring worm) and their control; Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines; cancer, HIV and AIDS; Adolescence - drug and alcohol abuse.

Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare

In household food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use.

Unit-IX Biotechnology and Its Applications

Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and processes Genetic Engineering (Recombinant DNA Technology).

Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture: Human insulin and vaccine

production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; genetically modified organisms - Bt crops;

transgenic animals; biosafety issues, bio piracy and patents.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations

Organisms and environment: Habitat and niche, population and ecological adaptations;

population interactions - mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes

- growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution.

Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity-Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation; hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book, biosphere reserves, national parks, sanctuaries.

Practicals: 30 marks

A. List of Experiments

1. Study pollen germination on a slide.

2. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.

3. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism.

4. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis.

5. Study the effect of different temperatures and three different pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch.

6. Isolate DNA from available plant material such as spinach, green pea seeds, papaya,etc.

B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)

1. Flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects, birds).

2. Identification of stages of gamete development, i.e., T.S. of testis and T.S. of ovary through permanent slides (from grasshopper/mice).

3. Meiosis in onion bud cell or grasshopper testis through permanent slides.

4. T.S. of blastula through permanent slides(Mammalian).

5. Prepared pedigree charts of any one of the genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, blood groups, ear lobes, widow's peak and colourblindness.

6. Common disease causing organisms like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, any fungus causing ringworm through permanent slides or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.

7.Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

8.Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

