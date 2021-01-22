UP Board Exam 2021: Practical Exams To Start From 3rd February - Check Important Points & Updates

UP Board Practical Exams 2021 for Class 12 (Intermediate) will be conducted from 3rd February to 22nd February 2021 in two stages. The practical exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. Necessary guidelines and social distancing norms will be followed while conducting UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams 2021 to avoid any kind of risk related to COVID-19. Here are some important points reported by several media houses.

Also Check: UP Board Time Table 2021: 10th & 12th: Check Exam Dates Updates

UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 Reduced By 30%: Check New UP Board Syllabus 2020-21!

⇒ Practical Exams for UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) will be conducted from 3rh February to 22nd February in two stages.

⇒In the first stage, 3 February to 12 February 2021, UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams 2021 will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan & Basti divisions.

⇒In the second stage, 13 February से 22 February 2021, UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams 2021 will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

⇒Necessary information regarding the practical examination and appointment of examiners etc. will be received from the respective regional offices of the Council.

⇒(For Regular Students) The internal examiner will assess and give up to 50% marks of the total marks & external examiner will assess and give up to 50% marks of the total marks in UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams.

⇒ (For Private Students) Similarly, for the Private Candidates, the designated schools (exam centre) can give 50% of the total marks and external examiner can give up to 50% of the total marks.

⇒Necessary guidelines & social distancing will be followed while conducting UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams, to avoid any kind of risk associated to COVID-19.

To maintain integrity, the Principles of UP Board Schools will conduct experiments under CCTV surveillance and will keep recording with them. They will need to provide the data to the regional offices.