UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Answer key 2021 Released @upnrhm.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 28 Jan

UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Answer key 2021: UP National Health Mission (UPNHM) has released the UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Answer key 2021 on the official website. All such candidates who appeared in the UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Exam 2020 can download the answer keys through the official website of UPNHM.

UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Exam was held on 24 January 2021 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The answer keys for the same have been uploaded at upnrhm.gov.in for 9 positions of 1400+ and 2700+ recruitment assignment under NHM.

The Question Paper and the answer keys have been made available on the websites https://www.sams.co.in/ and http://upnrhm.gov.in/. The candidates who appeared in the written test may log in to the websites, using their roll number and date of birth, and click the link to see their question papers and the answer keys. The facility of downloading UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Answer Key will be available till 28 January 2021 till 11.30 PM.

Candidates may challenge both questions and answer keys, online, at the above-mentioned websites, giving details of their observations, with supporting evidence, if any. Candidates can download UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 2020 Answer Key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in or sams.gov.in. Login with your Roll Number and Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) and submit. Click on “View Answer/ Option Key (Master QP PDF)” to view the question and answer keys, click on the link “Add Observation on Question/ Add Observation on Options” in case you have any observation on the question/ options/ answer key and you want this to be reviewed. Observation/ Query shall be entertained for three days (i.e., January 25, 2021, at 11:30 PM to January 28, 2021, 11:30 pm). Any query/ observation after the above stipulated time shall not be entertained. And any such challenges in the near future on Questions/ Options/ Answer keys shall be deemed invalid and shall not be entertained. As instructed during the written test, in case any discrepancy exists between the Hindi and English Question, the English version of the question shall be considered correct/valid. As instructed during the written test, in case any discrepancy exists between the Hindi and English Question, the English version of the question shall be considered correct/ valid. Our question review committee shall study the Observation/ Query made by candidates and the conclusion of all the queries shall be uploaded on the above-given website at the earliest. Observation/ Query of the candidates shall be clubbed, in case of repetitive or similar observations. A single consolidated response shall be provided for such Observation/ Query. Review committee Decision on any discrepancy in the question shall be final and no further Observation/ Query shall be entertained thereafter. The fee of Rs. 500/- need to pay for each challenge from the candidates who opt for observation/ query on Question and Answer Keys. If observations/ queries are found correct, the fee shall be refunded to such candidates.

UP NHM 2020 Phase 1 Answer key 2021