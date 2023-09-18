UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Last Date Extended Till September 28 on entdata.co.in

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: The last Date to register for the UP NNMS scheme extended to September 28. Eligible candidates can register at entdata.co.in. Check registration eligibility criteria and steps to apply here

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Last Date Extended Till September 28 on entdata.co.in
UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Last Date Extended Till September 28 on entdata.co.in

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: The last date for Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) registration has been extended by 10 days. As per the notice released by the Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, the students will be now able to register till September 28, 2023. 

The students who have cleared the class 7 examination in the academic year 2022-23 with 55% (5% relaxation to SC/ST candidates) and promoted to class 8 for the academic year 2023-24 will be eligible to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship 2023 for the academic years 2024-25. 

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023

As per the notice released on entdata.co.in, the students whose family income is not more than 3,50,000 from all the sources will only be able to attempt the test and the selected candidates. Additionally, the candidate should be a student of a government school. The students who are studying in any kind of school like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sainik School, government residential and private schools are not eligible to appear for the scholarship exam. 

Career Counseling

The Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, which is responsible for the administration of the scholarship, seeks to help eligible students based on their merit and financial condition. The selected students will get a scholarship of Rs 12000 per year for classes 9 to 12.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023

Below we have tabulated the important dates for UP NMMS Scholarship Scheme 2023 for the ease of candidates.

Particular

Dates

Start Date of Application

August 23, 2023

End Date of Application

September 28, 2023

Date of Examination

November 5, 2023

Steps to Apply for UP NNMS Scholarship 2023

Students can follow the steps mentioned to apply for the UP NNMS Scholarship

Step 1: Visit the official website - entdata.co.in

Step 2: Click on the “National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme, Exam 2024-25” Apply Button

Step 3: Read all the instructions given on the page very carefully

Step 4: Scroll down to the page and click on the “Yes” button after reading the instructions

Step 5: Fill all the required details like name, contact information, gender, etc.

Step 6: Scan and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: After uploading the documents, check all the details very carefully and click on the final Submit button.


Check about - UP Scholarship Scheme

FAQ

What is the last date to apply for the UP NNMS Scholarship 2023?

The last date to apply for the UP NNMS Scholarship 2023 is extended by 10 days. Now the last date to apply is September 28, 2023.

Who is eligible to apply for the UP NNMS Scholarship 2023?

The students who have passed the class 7 examination in the 2022-23 academic year with 55% marks and being promoted to class 8 for the academic year 2023-24 are eligible to apply for the scheme.

Can a student studying in the private schools of Uttar Pradesh be eligible for the UP NNMS Scholarship scheme?

No, the student studying in the private schools of Uttar Pradesh is eligible for the UP NNMS Scholarship scheme only the students studying in the government school are eligible to apply

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next