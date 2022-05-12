UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon @panchayatiraj.up.nic.in

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 Notification is expected soon at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. Candidates can check the updates here.

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022: Panchayati Raj Department is soon expected to release the notification for the post of Panchayat Sahayak Cum Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts on its website i.e. panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. As per reports, 2783 vacancies shall be filled under this recruitment drive.

Once the notification is released, the candidates are required to download the application form and fill it out as per the prescribed format. After filling out the application form, they are required to submit it to the concerned Gram Panchayat Office / Vikas Khand Office / District Panchayat Raj Officer Office.

The candidate must be a resident of the Gram Panchyat for which he/she is applying. They should be 10+2 passed and their age must be between 18 years and 40 years.

The candidates are advised to wait for the notification and track the official website for the latest updates.

Eligibility Criteria for UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022

Educational and Other Qualifications

Must be a resident of the same Gram Panchayat from where is applying.

10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of the merit

How to Apply for UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates are required to submit the application via offline mode by in person or through registered post to his/her gram panchayat, Block Development Officer/District Panchayat Raj Officer Office on or before the last date.