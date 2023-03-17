UP PCS J 2023 Result Out, Direct link to Download UP Judiciary Result PDF

UP PCS J Result 2023 for Prelims exam of judicial service civil judge was released by UPPSC. Get here direct link to download UPPSC Judiciary Prelims Result 2023 PDF and Other Details.

UP PCS J Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently declared the result of the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Preliminary Examination. Interested candidates who have qualified for the Main exam can download the UP Judiciary result PDF from the official website.

The UP PCS J 2023 result will help candidates in evaluating their performance and analyzing their mistakes. Additionally, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

UP PCS J Result 2023

Check the UP PCS J Result 2023 from the direct link of the website shared here.This exam was conducted on February 12, 2023, in five districts, and the answer keys were released just two days later, on February 14. The exam had a total of 50,837 candidates appearing for it.

Out of the total candidates, 3,145 candidates declared passed in the prelims result of UP Judicial Service Civil Judge are now eligible to appear for the Main exam, which is scheduled for March 23, 24, and 25. The UPPSC Civil Judge Main exam is the next stage of the recruitment process, and it is a crucial step for candidates who wish to become Civil Judges in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Judiciary Prelims results 2023 Download Link

To access the UP Judiciary Result , candidates will need to visit the official website of UPPSC or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the UPPSC PCS J Prelims Result 2023.

The UP PCS J 2023 Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

UP PCS J 2023 Result PDF

How to Check UP PCS J Result 2023?

To check the UP Judiciary result 2023, you can follow the below steps:

Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. In the What's New section, find the Civil Judge result link. Click on the Civil Judge result link. The UPPSC Civil Judge prelims result will appear on the screen. Search for your toll number to check your result. Download the result for future reference. It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the UP PCS J 2023 Result from the official website of UPPSC without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.