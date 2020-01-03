UP Police Constable PET Schedule 2020 Announced @uppbpb.gov.in, Check Roll Number wise PET Venue for Male Candidates

UP Police Constable PET Schedule 2020: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Schedule 2020 on its official website. Now all the candidates who have to appear for the UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check the schedule on the UP Police official website i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Male candidates will be conducted on 05 January 2020. According to the short notification released by the organization, all such male candidates who were remained unable to appear for the PET on 31 December 2019, can appear for the same on 05 January 2020.

Link for UP Police Constable PET Revised Schedule 2020 for Male Candidates



Link for Roll Number wise PET Venue





It is to be noted that UP Police has released the notification for the recruitment of UP Police Constable in the state. A total of 1,23,921 candidates were shortlisted for UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) round.

How to Download UP Police Constable PET Schedule 2020

Go to UPPRPB official website www.uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the Link for Roll Number wise PET Venue given on the home page

A new window will open where you will get the Link for Roll Number wise PET Venue.

Download the same.

Official Website

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for latest updates.