UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification for 26000 Vacancies Expected Soon, Read Details Here

UP Police Constable 2022 Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to release the notification for 26000 vacancies soon on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Notification: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is anticipated to release the notification for the recruitment of Constables, as per media reports. Around 26000 vacancies are expected to be filled through this recruitment. Also, as per the instructions given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the recruitment process for forty thousand vacancies shall be completed by the end of December 2023.

After the release of the notification, the application process will be started on the board’s website i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

Who can Apply for UP Police Constable 2022 Jobs ?

Candidates should note that if they have a 12th pass certificate and their age is 22 years or below then they can apply for this job. However, the exact details regarding the eligibility will be available in the PDF.

What would be Selection Process for UP Police Constable Vacancy 2022

The board will hire the applicants on the basis of a written exam, physical exam etc. According to the previous recruitment, UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be conducted in offline mode on OMR sheets. There will be objective-type questions on General Knowledge, General Hindi, Science, Numerical, Mental Ability, Mental Aptitude/IQ and Reasoning Ability subjects.

It has been predicted that around 20 lakh candidates shall appear in the examination. So, as per the calculation, it is assumed to have 76 contenders for one post for UP Police Constable 2022 Recruitment.

UPPRPB has recently invited tenders from companies and examination agencies for the conduct of exam and selection of 2430 Assistant Operator, Head Operator and Workshop Staff under the Radio Branch for which 539841 youth have applied. Apart from this, tenders have also been invited for 534 recruitment of constables from the sports quota.