UP TET 2021 Notification: Registration to Start on 7 October @updeled.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has released the short notification for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2021. Check Registration Dates, Exam Date and Other Details Here.

UP TET 2021: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is going to start the registration of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2021, on 07 October, on updeled.gov.in. Aspiring teachers can apply for this exam for getting teaching jobs in Primary and Junior Level Schools of UP. UP TET Application Form Link will close on 25 October 2021.

It is to be noted that, the exam for the applicants will be conducted on 28 November 2021 and admit cards for the same shall be uploaded on 17 November 2021. Candidates are left with two month for the exam. There will be two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for Primary Classed (Class 1 to Class 5) and Paper 2 for Junior Class (Class 6 to 8)

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will fill around 68000 vacant posts of teacher in the various schools in the state. The candidates will be recruited through this exam.

In meantime, candidates can check UPTET Application Fee, Other Important Dates, Exam Pattern and Other Details in this article.

Important Dates

UP TET Application Starting Date - 07 October 2021

UP TET for Registration Last Date - 25 October 2021

UP TET Exam Fee Last Date - 26 October 2021

Last Date for submitting UP TET Complete Form - 27 October 2021

UP TET Exam Date - 28 November 2021

UP TET Admit Card - 17 November 2021

UP TET Answer Key - 02 December 2021

UP TET Result Date - 28 December 2021

UP TET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UPTET Primary Level Eligibility- Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Passed / Appeared DELED (Final Year) Exam OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks / Master Degree in Any Subject with B.Ed Degree (Passed / Appearing) OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 45% Marks / Master Degree in Any Subject with B.Ed Degree (Passed / Appearing) (As per NCTE Norms) OR 10+2 Intermediate 50% Marks with 4 Year B.ElEd OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with BTC Urdu / Special Degree. UPTET Junior Level Eligibility - Bachelor Degree / Master Degree with 50% Marks with B.Ed / B.Ed Special Exam Passed / Appearing (Final Year) OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree with BTC Training 2 Year Exam Passed OR 10+2 Intermediate Exam with 50% Marks and B.LEd 4 Year Course OR 10+2 Inter Exam with 50% Marks and B.SC Ed Exam Passed. Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 45% Marks / Master Degree in Any Subject with B.Ed Degree (Passed / Appearing) (As per NCTE Norms).

Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

UP TET Exam Pattern

For Paper 1

Subject No of Questions Marks Time

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 150 minutes Language I (Hindi) 30 30 Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

For Paper 2

Subject No of Questions Marks Time

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 150 minutes Languages I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Science and Mathematics (OR)

Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

How to Apply for UP TET 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 07 to 25 October 2021.

Application Fee:

Only Paper – I or II

General/OBC - Rs.600/-

SC/ST - Rs.400/-

Differently Abled Person - Rs.100/-

Both Paper- I & II

General/OBC - Rs. 1200/-

SC/ST - Rs. 800/-

Differently Abled Person - Rs. 200/-

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh will soon upload the notification on its website. We will provide you the link in his article once released.

UP TET Notification 2021 Download - to release soon

UP TET Online Application Link - 7 October 2021