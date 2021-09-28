Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UP TET 2021 Notification: Registration to Start on 7 October @updeled.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has released the short notification for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2021. Check Registration Dates, Exam Date and Other Details Here.

Created On: Sep 28, 2021 16:01 IST
UP TET 2021: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is going to start the registration of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2021, on 07 October, on updeled.gov.in. Aspiring teachers can apply for this exam for getting teaching jobs in Primary and Junior Level Schools of UP. UP TET Application Form Link will close on 25 October 2021.

It is to be noted that, the exam for the applicants will be conducted on 28 November 2021 and admit cards for the same shall be uploaded on 17 November 2021. Candidates are left with two month for the exam. There will be two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for Primary Classed (Class 1 to Class 5) and Paper 2 for Junior Class (Class 6 to 8)

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will fill around 68000 vacant posts of teacher in the various schools in the state. The candidates will be recruited through this exam.

In meantime, candidates can check UPTET Application Fee, Other Important Dates, Exam Pattern and Other Details in this article.

Important Dates

  • UP TET Application Starting Date - 07 October 2021
  • UP TET for Registration Last Date - 25 October 2021
  • UP TET Exam Fee Last Date - 26 October 2021
  • Last Date for submitting UP TET Complete Form - 27 October 2021
  • UP TET Exam Date - 28 November 2021
  • UP TET Admit Card - 17 November 2021
  • UP TET Answer Key - 02 December 2021
  • UP TET Result Date - 28 December 2021

UP TET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. UPTET Primary Level Eligibility- Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Passed / Appeared DELED (Final Year) Exam OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks / Master Degree in Any Subject with B.Ed Degree (Passed / Appearing) OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 45% Marks / Master Degree in Any Subject with B.Ed Degree (Passed / Appearing) (As per NCTE Norms) OR 10+2 Intermediate 50% Marks with 4 Year B.ElEd OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with BTC Urdu / Special Degree.
  2. UPTET Junior Level Eligibility - Bachelor Degree / Master Degree with 50% Marks with B.Ed / B.Ed Special Exam Passed / Appearing (Final Year) OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree with BTC Training 2 Year Exam Passed OR 10+2 Intermediate Exam with 50% Marks and B.LEd 4 Year Course OR 10+2 Inter Exam with 50% Marks and B.SC Ed Exam Passed. Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 45% Marks / Master Degree in Any Subject with B.Ed Degree (Passed / Appearing) (As per NCTE Norms).

Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

UP TET Exam Pattern

For Paper 1

Subject

No of Questions

Marks

Time

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

 150 minutes

Language I (Hindi)

30

30

Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

For Paper 2

Subject

No of Questions

Marks

Time

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

 

150 minutes

Languages I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Science and Mathematics (OR)
Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

How to Apply for UP TET 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 07 to 25 October 2021.

Application Fee:

Only Paper – I or II

  • General/OBC  - Rs.600/-
  • SC/ST - Rs.400/-
  • Differently Abled Person - Rs.100/-

Both Paper- I & II

  • General/OBC  - Rs. 1200/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 800/-
  • Differently Abled Person - Rs. 200/-

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh will soon upload the notification on its website. We will provide you the link in his article once released.

UP TET Notification 2021 Download - to release soon

UP TET Online Application Link - 7 October 2021

FAQ

What is UP TET Result Date ?

17 November 2021

What is UP TET Exam Date ?

28 November 2021

What is UP TET Application Form Last Date ?

25 October 2021

What is UP TET Registration Starting Date ?

07 October 2021
