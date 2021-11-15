UPDELED UPJASE Result 2021 Out @updeled.gov.in, Check Download Link for UP Assistant Teacher

UPJASE Result 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has activated the link of the result of Uttar Pradesh Junior Aided Selection Exam (UPJASE) 2021. The said exam was held on 17 October 2021. Those who appeared in the exam can download UPDeled Result by visiting official website - updeled.gov.in. However UPJASE Result Link is also given below in this article below.

UPJASE Result 2021 Download Link

The candidates can check the procedure to download the result and other details below:

How to Download UPJASE Result 2021?

Go to the official Website.i.e.updeled.gov.in. Click on the link given at the right side of the homepage under ‘Important’ section - UPJASE-2021 Result Provide your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code Click on ‘Submit’ button. Download UP Assistant Teacher Result 2021 Take a print out for future reference.

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called to appear for interview round.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 1894 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher and Head Master under UP Aided Schools. Out of total, 1504 vacancies are for for the post of Assistant Teacher and 390 vacancies are for Head Master Posts.

UPBEB had published the notification in the month of March 2021. Online Applications were invited till 17 March 2021. UP Assistant Teacher Exam was held on 17 October 2021 and the answer key were uploaded on 22 October 2021. UPJASE Final Answer Key were released on 11 November 2021.