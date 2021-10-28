UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 to release soon @upenergy.in: Check Exam Date & Details here

UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 will be released soon at upenergy.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Expected Release Date and other details here.

UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is soon going to release admit cards for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III. The candidates who applied for UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2021 will be able to download their call letters through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

It is expected that the UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Exam 2021 will be held in the 2nd week of December 2021 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of the time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 49 vacancies of Camp Assistant Grade 3 will be recruited through this drive. The candidates will be able to download UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the link that reads ‘UPPCLCamp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPCLCamp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Exam Pattern

The exam will be Objective Type which will be in the form of MCQs. The total number of questions will be 200 and the maximum marks for this exam will be 200 Marks. Every question will be of 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 Marks.