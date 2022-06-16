UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022 (Out) at upenergy.in Download Link Here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has released the UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022 on its official website at upenergy.in. nd check how to download UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022 link and steps details here. 

UPPCL JE Final Result 2022
UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced the final result for the post of  Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee. Candidates can download UPPCL JE Result from the official website i.e. upenergy.in. UPPCL JE Final Result Link is given below. The candidate can download UP JE Electrical Result from the official website.

UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result Download Link

UPPCL JE Electrical  Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the category-wise cut of marks of the exam through the table given below:

Category Cut-Off Marks
UR 151.517
EWS 143.618
OBC NCL 149.799
SC 129.854
ST 121.592
EXSM 74.993
DFF 77.587
PH 117.296

How to Download UPPCL JE Electrical  Result 2022 ?

  1. Go to the  UPPCL Website -  upenergy.in and go to ‘Vacany/Result' section
  2. Click on ‘View/Download’ given against ‘ LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES  FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/ELECTRICAL’
  3. Download UPPCL Final Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates
  5. Take a print out of the result for future reference

The result has been made on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and DV Round. UPPCL JE Exam was conducted on 28 March, 29 March and 30 March 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) 09 June 2022.

UPPCL had invited the online applications for filling up 173 vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre in UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO. UPPCL JE Online Application Link was available on 12 November 2021. to 02 December 2021 on UPPCL website i.e. upenergy.in.

FAQ

How to check UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022?

The candidates can download the result from the official website.

When Will UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result release?

The result has been released on 15 June 2022

Is UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result Released?

Yes
