UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022 (Out) at upenergy.in Download Link Here

UPPCL JE Electrical Final Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced the final result for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee. Candidates can download UPPCL JE Result from the official website i.e. upenergy.in. UPPCL JE Final Result Link is given below. The candidate can download UP JE Electrical Result from the official website.

UPPCL JE Electrical Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the category-wise cut of marks of the exam through the table given below:

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 151.517 EWS 143.618 OBC NCL 149.799 SC 129.854 ST 121.592 EXSM 74.993 DFF 77.587 PH 117.296

How to Download UPPCL JE Electrical Result 2022 ?

Go to the UPPCL Website - upenergy.in and go to ‘Vacany/Result' section Click on ‘View/Download’ given against ‘ LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/ELECTRICAL’ Download UPPCL Final Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates Take a print out of the result for future reference

The result has been made on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and DV Round. UPPCL JE Exam was conducted on 28 March, 29 March and 30 March 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) 09 June 2022.

UPPCL had invited the online applications for filling up 173 vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre in UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO. UPPCL JE Online Application Link was available on 12 November 2021. to 02 December 2021 on UPPCL website i.e. upenergy.in.