UPPCL TG2 Result 2021 Announced @upenergy.in, Check Cut Off, Marks and Merit List Here

UPPCL TG2 Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the final result of the Technician (Electrical) exam on its website. The candidates who appeared in the exam on 19, 20, 27, and 28 March 2021 can download their results through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

This drive was being done to recruit 600+ vacancies of Technician (Electrical). The board has released the final list of shortlisted candidates on its website. The candidates can download UPPCL TG2 Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below. The list contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next selection process.

How to Download UPPCL Technician Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the ‘Vacancies/Result’ tab. Click on the notification link that reads ‘List of selected candidates for the post of Technician-Electrical against the advertisement number 03/vsa/Technician (Electrical). A PDF will be opened. Download UPPCL TG2 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPCL TG2 Result 2021

Official Website

All the shortlisted candidates are eligible for the interview process. The schedule for the interview will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The online applications for the same were started on 1 July 2020 which were extended till 4 August 2020. The candidates can directly download UPPCL TG2 Result 2021 by clicking on the above link. The above list of results is provisional. The result has been released on the basis of CBT and the response received against the answer keys.

UPPCL TG2 Cut Off